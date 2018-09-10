INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - September 10th - Head Over Heels and Play That Goes Wrong Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Head Over Heels (1.79%), Anastasia (0.98%), Mean Girls (0.87%), My Fair Lady (0.85%) and Gettin' The Band Back Together (0.79%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Play That Goes Wrong (0.42%), Cursed Child (0.27%), Straight White Men (0.21%), .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Anastasia (+3,283), Cursed Child (+2,615), Dear Evan Hansen (+912), Hamilton (+567) and Aladdin (+519).







The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-203), The Phantom of the Opera (-192), Kinky Boots (-29), Show_name (0) and Chicago (1).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Anastasia (+25,045), Mean Girls (+1,679), School of Rock (+603), Come From Away (+580) and Chicago (+469).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-18,936), Dear Evan Hansen (-10,149), Wicked (-5,380), The Lion King (-2,523) and Beautiful (-2,393).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Summer (+834), Wicked (+795), Cursed Child (+744), Kinky Boots (+731) and Spongebob (+676).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+717), Waitress (+185), Mean Girls (+170), Dear Evan Hansen (+167) and Cursed Child (+158).

The shows with the least growth were Pretty Woman (-261), The Band's Visit (-207), Book of Mormon (-147), Kinky Boots (-25) and The Lion King (-18).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Hamilton (+2,417), Waitress (+1,450), Wicked (+1,387), Mean Girls (+1,174) and Dear Evan Hansen (+1,063).

The shows with the least growth were Aladdin (-103,187), Kinky Boots (-172), Show_name (0), School of Rock (18) and Beautiful (19).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Head Over Heels

Top Play - Play That Goes Wrong















