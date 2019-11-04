INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/4

Industry Insight Weekly Grosses Analysis
Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/3/2019.
This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 270,173 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,122,601. The average ticket price was $115.20.
Of note, HAMILTON had a special week - on Thursday, for the second year in a row, they hosted their popular fan performance by providing every ticket for $10 through the Ham4Ham lottery and on Wednesday they hosted the Hamilton Education Program (#EduHam) program for the 2019-20 year hosting 17 New York-area Title I-eligible high schools at the Richard Rodgers Theater. Each EduHam ticket is $10 for students and subsidized by an additional $60 from The Rockefeller Foundation and other generous funders.
This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.85%. Versus last year, attendance was down -3.33%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -8.42% vs. last week and down -5.91% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.20 is down $-7.01 compared to last week and down $-3.17 compared to last year.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
|HAMILTON
|$2,408,121
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$2,245,898
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$2,180,900
|THE LION KING
|$1,968,299
|TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
|$1,463,622
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($203,842), LINDA VISTA ($252,234), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($281,028), DERREN BROWN: SECRET ($331,728), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($369,650)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
|TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
|$92,613
|THE LIGHTNING THIEF
|$30,722
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$28,497
|FROZEN
|$21,322
|ALADDIN
|$17,352
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
HAMILTON ($-557,703), HADESTOWN ($-176,644), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-158,167), TOOTSIE ($-148,738), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-91,398)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
|HAMILTON
|$224.35
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|$207.74
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|$192.38
|HADESTOWN
|$164.69
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|$152.77
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($58.91), DERREN BROWN: SECRET ($66.71), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($74.36), TOOTSIE ($75.78), FROZEN ($75.79)
Top 5 by Gross % of Potential
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|130.3%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|119.07%
|HADESTOWN
|111.44%
|AMERICAN UTOPIA
|110.16%
|HAMILTON
|105.14%
Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential
THE LIGHTNING THIEF (23.82%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (31.12%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (38.87%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (41.93%), LINDA VISTA (43.19%)
Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
|TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
|101.7%
|HAMILTON
|101.3%
|DEAR EVAN HANSEN
|101.2%
|COME FROM AWAY
|100.9%
|MOULIN ROUGE!
|100.8%
Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats
THE LIGHTNING THIEF (40.3%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (53.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (66.8%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (67.4%), LINDA VISTA (67.4%)
Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
|TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
|1478
|FROZEN
|550
|DERREN BROWN: SECRET
|536
|TOOTSIE
|357
|BEETLEJUICE
|262
Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week
CHICAGO (-715), WAITRESS (-629), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-525), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-491), MEAN GIRLS (-386)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..