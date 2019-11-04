INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/4

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/3/2019.



This week, 34 shows played on Broadway, with 270,173 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,122,601. The average ticket price was $115.20.

Of note, HAMILTON had a special week - on Thursday, for the second year in a row, they hosted their popular fan performance by providing every ticket for $10 through the Ham4Ham lottery and on Wednesday they hosted the Hamilton Education Program (#EduHam) program for the 2019-20 year hosting 17 New York-area Title I-eligible high schools at the Richard Rodgers Theater. Each EduHam ticket is $10 for students and subsidized by an additional $60 from The Rockefeller Foundation and other generous funders.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.85%. Versus last year, attendance was down -3.33%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -8.42% vs. last week and down -5.91% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $115.20 is down $-7.01 compared to last week and down $-3.17 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,408,121 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $2,245,898 MOULIN ROUGE! $2,180,900 THE LION KING $1,968,299 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $1,463,622



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($203,842), LINDA VISTA ($252,234), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM ($281,028), DERREN BROWN: SECRET ($331,728), THE GREAT SOCIETY ($369,650)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $92,613 THE LIGHTNING THIEF $30,722 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $28,497 FROZEN $21,322 ALADDIN $17,352



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HAMILTON ($-557,703), HADESTOWN ($-176,644), AIN'T TOO PROUD ($-158,167), TOOTSIE ($-148,738), DEAR EVAN HANSEN ($-91,398)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $224.35 MOULIN ROUGE! $207.74 TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD $192.38 HADESTOWN $164.69 AMERICAN UTOPIA $152.77



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE LIGHTNING THIEF ($58.91), DERREN BROWN: SECRET ($66.71), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($74.36), TOOTSIE ($75.78), FROZEN ($75.79)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 130.3% MOULIN ROUGE! 119.07% HADESTOWN 111.44% AMERICAN UTOPIA 110.16% HAMILTON 105.14%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (23.82%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (31.12%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (38.87%), DERREN BROWN: SECRET (41.93%), LINDA VISTA (43.19%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD 101.7% HAMILTON 101.3% DEAR EVAN HANSEN 101.2% COME FROM AWAY 100.9% MOULIN ROUGE! 100.8%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE LIGHTNING THIEF (40.3%), THE GREAT SOCIETY (53.9%), THE SOUND INSIDE (66.8%), THE HEIGHT OF THE STORM (67.4%), LINDA VISTA (67.4%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL 1478 FROZEN 550 DERREN BROWN: SECRET 536 TOOTSIE 357 BEETLEJUICE 262



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

CHICAGO (-715), WAITRESS (-629), THE GREAT SOCIETY (-525), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-491), MEAN GIRLS (-386)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







