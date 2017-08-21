INDUSTRY: Broadway Social Insight Report August 21, 2017 - WAR PAINT, GROUNDHOG DAY, COME FROM AWAY Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Check out our exclusive Broadway show data and growth tracking chart, presented in the same format as our weekly Broadway Grosses, here.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were War Paint (2.95%), Groundhog Day (2.44%), Come From Away (2.26%), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2.04%) and Dear Evan Hansen (1.85%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were 1984 Play (2.14%), A Dolls House Part 2 (0.96%), Marvin's Room (0.15%), and Present Laughter (0.11%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Frozen (48.24%), M. Butterfly (32.22%), King Kong (9.57%), Farinelli and the King (5.85%) and The Band's Visit (5.67%).

BWW Tweet of the Week

Check out the cast of Frozen in costume for the first time!







See our cast together in costume for the first time! pic.twitter.com/dvzkDBaw9i - Frozen (@FrozenBroadway) August 18, 2017

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+5,786), Hamilton (+1,518), Aladdin (+1,033), Dear Evan Hansen (+993) and Come From Away (+820).

The shows with the least growth were The Lion King (-279), The Phantom of the Opera (-87), Oslo (0), Present Laughter (+4) and 1984 Play (+4).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (+17,717), The Phantom of the Opera (+9,740), Aladdin (+4,939), Beautiful (+3,043) and Once On this Island (+3,033).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-67,502), The Great Comet (-12,436), Kinky Boots (-4,880), The Lion King (-4,208) and Bandstand (-2,963).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were On Your Feet! (+1,371), Hello, Dolly! (+1,232), Hamilton (+1,075), Anastasia (+926) and Wicked (+890).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+4,725), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,729), Frozen (+1,320), Once On this Island (+326) and Wicked (+276).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-17), Oslo (0), Present Laughter (0), Farinelli and the King (+3) and Kinky Boots (+5).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Frozen (+14,905), Hamilton (+4,895), Dear Evan Hansen (+3,623), Wicked (+2,647) and Anastasia (+1,962).

The shows with the least growth were Cursed Child (-9,673), Play That Goes Wrong (-1,485), Once On this Island (-1,314), Escape to Margaritaville (-857) and Terms of My Surrender (-224).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - War Paint

Top Play -1984







Related Articles