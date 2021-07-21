Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IN THE HEIGHTS Star Leslie Grace Will Play BATGIRL in New Movie

The BATGIRL film will debut exclusively on HBO Max.

Jul. 21, 2021 Â 

Leslie Grace, who recently played Nina in the film adaptation of In The Heights, has been tapped to take the cape as Barbara Gordon (AKA Batgirl) in an upcoming DC movie.

The film will debut exclusively on HBO Max, according to Deadline.

Gordon is the daughter of Commissioner Gordon from the original Batman comics. She is one of several characters who have taken on the Batgirl mantle - Gordon was originally introduced as Betty Kane.

In In The Heights, Leslie Grace plays Nina Rosario, the bright, Puerto Rican college freshman who returns to the neighborhood after dropping out of school.

Grace is primarily known as a singer/songwriter; she sings in English and in Spanish, and has released two studio albums.


