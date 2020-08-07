IN THE HEIGHTS Original Broadway Cast Recording to be Released as Red, White & Blue Vinyl 3-LP Box Set
The Vinyl 3-LP Box Set will be released on Friday, September 4.
GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that In the Heights - Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released as a special Red, White & Blue-colored vinyl 3-LP Box Set on Friday, September 4. Featuring the colors of the Puerto Rico flag, this edition of the Grammy Award winning-album will be a Barnes & Noble Exclusive to help celebrate Vinyl Weekend, September 4-6. Today's announcement coincides with the August 7 broadcast of the acclaimed documentary, "In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams," as part of PBS-TV's new summer series "Great Performances: Broadway at Home." In the Heights will be released as a features film in June 2021 from Warner Bros. Pictures. To pre-order the new edition of the original cast album, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/intheheights_specialvinyl
In the Heights - created by Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda - has become a major bestselling cast album since it was released in 2008. This Box Set features remastered audio, 90 minutes of music, and a 16-page booklet with full lyrics, original Broadway show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes from director Thomas Kail. An MP3 download card is also included.
Winner of four Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score, In the Heights features Latin, Salsa and Hip-Hop-infused music, conceived and written by Pulitzer Prize winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The In the Heights Original Broadway cast album was produced by Andrés Levin and Kurt Deutsch.
In the Heights is the quintessential New York musical, about a vibrant and tight-knit community at the top of the island of Manhattan. The music pulses with the hopes and dreams of three generations as they struggle to forge an identity in a neighborhood on the brink of transition.
In the Heights was conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, with book by Quiara Alegría Hudes; music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda; and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman. The show was directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler; with Alex Lacamoire serving as music director. It originally opened at Broadway's Richard Rodgers Theatre on March 9, 2008, produced by Kevin McCollum, Jeffrey Seller, Jill Furman, Sander Jacobs, Robyn Goodman, Walt Grossman, Sonny Everett, and Mike Skipper.
"IN THE HEIGHTS" TRACK LISTING
ACT 1
Side A
1) In the Heights
2) Breathe
3) Benny's Dispatch
Side B
4) It Won't Be Long Now
5) Inútil
6) No Me Diga
Side C
7) 96,000
8) Paciencia y Fe (Patience and Faith)
9) When You're Home
Side D
10) Piragua
11) The Club
12) Blackout
ACT II
Side E
1) Sunrise
2) Hundreds of Stories
3) Enough
4) Carnaval del Barrio
5) Atención
6) Alabanza
Side F
7) Everything I Know
8) Piragua (Reprise)
9) Champagne
10) When the Sun Goes Down
11) Finale
