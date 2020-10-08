IF THE FATES ALLOW: A HADESTOWN HOLIDAY ALBUM to Drop November 20
Featuring the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown.
Spend this holiday season way down with the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Hadestown!
Featuring the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Hadestown, "If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album" offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other.
Starring Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, Kay Trinidad, and Jewelle Blackman as "The Fates" and featuring the entire Hadestown cast, this album includes beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Hadestown's own Anaïs Mitchell, Yvette Gonzales-Nacer, and Liam Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Anaïs Mitchell's groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.
This 14-track album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin' it up this holiday season!
Learn more and pre-order your copy here!
Hadestown is the acclaimed musical by celebrated singer-songwriter and Tony Award winner Anaïs Mitchell, developed with innovative director and Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin is the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Hadestown was preparing to mark its first anniversary on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) when, on Thursday, March 12, the COVID-19 crisis forced the shutdown of all Broadway theaters.
The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown from Sing It Again Records is available on CD, vinyl and streaming. To date, the album has been streamed over 100M times.
