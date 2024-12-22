ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Finalists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned with to reveal the Top 3 performers in both age groups. The finalists include...

High School: Macy Bettwieser ("How Lucky Can You Get" from Funny Lady), Emersyn Hunt ("Right Hand Man" from Something Rotten!), and Patrick Ford ("Something's Coming" from West Side Story)

College: Gavin Blonda ("What You'd Call a Dream" from Diamonds), Kristabel Kenta-Bibi ("I Hate the Bus" from Caroline, Or Change), and Elijah V. Ramos ("Proud of Your Boy" from Aladdin).

While we await the live finale on January 19, catch up on the latest episodes!

High School:

College: