The Next On Stage live finale will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 54 Below in New York City.

By: Dec. 22, 2024
Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned with to reveal the Top 3 performers in both age groups. The finalists include...

ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Finalists

High School: Macy Bettwieser ("How Lucky Can You Get" from Funny Lady), Emersyn Hunt ("Right Hand Man" from Something Rotten!), and Patrick Ford ("Something's Coming" from West Side Story)

College: Gavin Blonda ("What You'd Call a Dream" from Diamonds), Kristabel Kenta-Bibi ("I Hate the Bus" from Caroline, Or Change), and Elijah V. Ramos ("Proud of Your Boy" from Aladdin).

While we await the live finale on January 19, catch up on the latest episodes!

High School:

College:







