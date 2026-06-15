Hot Tickets of the Week: EVITA, INTER ALIA & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting June 15, 2026.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won awards, and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography.

Read More: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Celebrates Tony Triumph at CATSQUERADE After-Party

Evita

Fuelled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón (Rachel Zegler) rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul. Evita features an iconic score including “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

Read More: EVITA Will Play the Winter Garden Theatre Beginning in February 2027

Galileo (Weiner/Sarnak)

Galileo is the electrifying and emotional new musical about maverick scientist Galileo Galilei. When he makes astronomical discoveries that revolutionize humanity’s understanding of the universe, he must defend his findings before the most powerful religious institution in the world.

Read More: GALILEO Trailer Featuring Ral Esparza and the Voice of Neil deGrasse Tyson

Inter Alia

Inter Alia, meaning “among other things”, is the story of Jessica Parks (Rosamund Pike), a maverick London Crown Court Judge who is determined to change a system she knows isn’t always just. Inter Alia examines the balance of motherhood and modern masculinity, and of career and family. This “searing legal drama” (The Guardian) is an educational and relatable phenomenon that will touch the hearts of Broadway audiences.

Read More: INTER ALIA, Starring Rosamund Pike, Will Arrive on Broadway This Fall

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

Read More: Ayaan Diop Says There is Dancing, Cake & More Backstage at SCHMIGADOON!

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More: "Now, Forever" from THE LOST BOYS Cast Recording