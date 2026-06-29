Hot Tickets of the Week: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL, SCHMIGADOON! & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting June 29, 2026.

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB to Launch Production in Puerto Rico This Fall

CATS: The Jellicle Ball

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s worldwide phenomenon CATS is reimagined in a production that smashed records, won three Tony Awards (Best Direction, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design), and left New York City purring. And now CATS: The Jellicle Ball ascends to Broadway in a kaleidoscope of glittering spectacle, iconic music, and electrifying ballroom choreography. The musical was the winner of three 2026 Tony Awards, including Best Direction of a Musical and Best Choreography.

Read More: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Performs 'Skimbleshanks: The Railway Cat' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Schmigadoon!

New York doctors Josh and Melissa set out on a couples’ backpacking retreat to rekindle the flame, but instead find themselves in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a Golden Age musical come to life. The townspeople won’t stop singing, the bridge out leads nowhere, and the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other. Schmigadoon! recently had a big night at the 2026 Tony Awards, winning for Best Musical and in three other categories.

Read More: SCHMIGADOON! Celebrates Tony Wins at After Party

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation. The cast includes 2-time Emmy Award-winner Jon Cryer as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Grammy Nominee & SAG Award winner Kevin McHale, in his New York stage debut as William Barfée, Tony Award nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers as Olive Ostrovsky, and more.

Read More: Exclusive: Go Backstage at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE with The Dressing Room Project

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More: "Now, Forever" from THE LOST BOYS Cast Recording

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

An original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run—including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.

Read More: Listen: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) 'American Express' Club Remix