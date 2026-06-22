Taraji P. Henson to Receive Sardi's Portrait

Golden Globe Award Winner and Academy Award, Tony Award, Sag Award, and Emmy Award Nominee Taraji P. Henson will receive a Sardi’s Portrait, which will be the final unveiling under the proprietorship of Max Klimavicius, on June 23, 2026, to celebrate her Broadway debut in August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone. Joe Turner’s Come and Gone is currently playing its limited engagement at the Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) through Sunday, July 26.

Starring Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ this production is directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Tony Award winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Tony Award nominee Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

Set in 1911, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone unfolds in a Pittsburgh boarding house run by the steadfast Seth and warm-hearted Bertha Holly. Their home offers refuge to Black travelers navigating the upheaval of the Great Migration. Among them is Herald Loomis, a man on a quest to reunite with his lost wife—and to reclaim the self he was forced to abandon during seven years of forced labor under Joe Turner.

As buried traumas surface and spiritual forces awaken, Loomis’s journey becomes one of profound self-discovery. Around him, others seek connection, direction, and healing from a past marked by pain. Through poetic dialogue and vivid, deeply human characters, Wilson crafts a powerful meditation on identity, resilience, and renewal.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...