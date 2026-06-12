Listen: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) 'American Express' Club Remix

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) released an "American Express" Club Remix, produced and composed by Tony-Nominated Orchestrator Lux Pyramid. Listen here!

The full Broadway cast album is available for listening on Apple Music and Spotify. The album stars Olivier Award-winner Sam Tutty and Tony Award nominee Christiani Pitts.

The cast album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more) and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s Director Tim Jackson and Music Supervisor Nick Finlow.