Listen: TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) 'American Express' Club Remix
Listen to the club remix of one of the show's most viral songs, featuring stars Sam Tutty and Tony Award nominee Christiani Pitts.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) released an "American Express" Club Remix, produced and composed by Tony-Nominated Orchestrator Lux Pyramid. Listen here!
The full Broadway cast album is available for listening on Apple Music and Spotify. The album stars Olivier Award-winner Sam Tutty and Tony Award nominee Christiani Pitts.
The cast album is produced by orchestrator Lux Pyramid (collaborations with Suki Waterhouse, Rita Ora, and more) and co-produced by the show’s writers and composers Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, as well as the show’s Director Tim Jackson and Music Supervisor Nick Finlow.
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is an original new musical comedy about timing, connections, and unexpected detours. Meet Dougal, an impossibly upbeat Brit who has just landed in New York City for the first time to attend the wedding of the father he’s never met. Meet Robin, the sister of the bride and a no-nonsense New Yorker with a lot of errands to run — including picking up the groom’s estranged son from the airport. These two strangers begin their journey together, navigating New York City, secrets, and second chances.
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