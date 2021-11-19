High School Cancels Performances of LEGALLY BLONDE Due To 'Language & Innuendo' Concerns

One day before opening night, Maryville High School postponed performances of Legally Blonde after input from school administrators and the Board of Education.

The Maryville Forum reports Superintended Becky Albrecht said the material was not what she would "expect to see (or) feel is appropriate for the classroom - the language and some of the innuendo and things would not be appropriate classroom material - so I don't think therefore it is appropriate for the extension of the classroom."

The Forum also noted the decision to cancel the show was held during a 'closed session' and that all business is usually handled during the open session to allow the public to view and participate

"I don't think there was anything done intentionally by anyone, I think it was an unfortunate series of events that there was probably some miscommunication and misunderstandings along the way. But when it got to me, you either condone it or you deal with it. That's horrible for the kids. They've invested a lot of time, a lot of energy and we want to be able to showcase their talents, but we think there's a better way to do that." said Albrecht.

"It's postponed and we understand that the kids have invested a lot of time and energy and also we regret that it came at such a last minute," she said. "That's horrible for the kids. They've invested a lot of time, a lot of energy and we want to be able to showcase their talents, but we think there's a better way to do that. ... and to be honest, adults along the way have let them down and I apologize for that and will certainly take action to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Of note, the licensing company for the musical lists on their website that the show is "is perfect for high school" but also offers a 'Junior' version for licensing geared toward middle schoolers which tones down some of the more 'PG-13' content.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.