Heidi Blickenstaff, Kara Lindsay, Gavin Lee, and More Set For Disney on Broadway Concert Series at Walt Disney World

According to News13, Disney World has revealed some of the performers set to appear in the Disney on Broadway concert series during Epcot International Festival of the Arts in January.

The shows will take place at 5:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. each day of the festival and will feature performances of songs from Disney's Broadway shows.

Check out the schedule below!

January 17, 20, 21, 24 and 25 - Kissy Simmons and Alton Fitzgerald White ("The Lion King")

January 18, 19, 22, 23 and 25 - Heidi Blickenstaff ("The Little Mermaid"; "Freaky Friday") and Gavin Lee ("Mary Poppins")

January 25 - Special performance featuring Simmons, White, Blickenstaff and Lee

January 26, 28, 29; Feb. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 9 - Kara Lindsay ("Newsies") and Kevin Massey ("Tarzan")

February 10, 12, 13, 18, 19, 22, 23 and 24 - Ashley Brown ("Mary Poppins"; "Beauty and the Beast") and Josh Strickland (Tarzan)

Additional performers will be announced at a later date. Epcot International Festival of the Arts runs January 17 through February 24.

Read more on News13.





