Helen Hunt, Harry Lennix & Alexander Gemignani to Appear in INHERIT THE WIND at Goodman Theatre

Goodman Theatre has revealed four distinguished actors in three upcoming productions in the 2024/2025 season. Harry Lennix in the role of attorney Henry Drummond and Alexander Gemignani as prosecuting attorney Matthew Harrison Brady are cast in the season opening production, Inherit the Wind—Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee’s three-time Tony Award-winning masterwork, directed by Goodman Resident Artistic Associate Henry Godinez (September 14 – October 13).

Next, the Goodman welcomes a new Ebenezer Scrooge as Christopher Donahue steps into the role to lead the 47th annual production of Chicago’s long-running holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, directed by Jessica Thebus (November 16 – December 30). Tony Award-nominated Ian Barford in the role of the husband, Robert Downs, joins Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winner Helen Hunt in Susan V. Booth’s major revival of Betrayal by Harold Pinter (February 8 – March 16. 2025).

The 2024/2025 Season begins in September and continues through August 2025. Membership, including flexible packages, is now available for purchase starting at just $48. Call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Connect. Single tickets go on sale for select productions beginning in July 2024, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/2024-2025-season. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of Abbott Fund, JPMorgan Chase & Co., The Elizabeth Morse Charitable Trust, Northern Trust, PNC and Winston & Strawn LLP for their support of Inherit the Wind, Betrayal and A Christmas Carol.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chicago’s own Harry Lennix and the multi-hyphenate Alexander Gemignani to the Goodman stage as they contend with the role of science and religion in our big and bold season opener Inherit the Wind," said Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. “Additionally, Ian Barford, long overdue for a return to the Goodman, is one of Chicago’s most riveting actors, and I can’t wait to see what he brings to our Betrayal triangle. And I am kind of over the moon at the prospect of Christopher Donahue, who recently appeared in The Cherry Orchard, bringing the curmudgeon with a heart we all know and love to life in A Christmas Carol.”