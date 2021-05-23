Harold Farrell Will Talk A RAISIN IN THE SUN in a Zoom Talk Next Month

Harold Farrell, the authorized biographer of Lloyd Richards will join playwright Jeffrey Sweet for a behind the scene look at Lorraine Hansberry's "A Raisin in the Sun" on Wednesday June 2 at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) via Zoom.

Tickets are available for just $10 at www.thenegotiatingstage.com/classes1. Richards, who was also the Dean of the Yale School of Drama from 1979 to 1991, directed the first Broadway production of Hansberry's masterwork. Farrell, as authorized biographer has the inside track on everything that happened - onstage and off - during that landmark production.



Attendees are asked to view the play before attending the program, and can see it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzfgwxENvLk.

Anyone who has access to an internet connection can attend from anywhere across the country, and anyone with an interest in theatre is invited to attend, although the program is of special interest to playwrights and directors.

The interview of Harold Farrell and discussion of "A Raisin in the Sun" will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday June 2. The link for the program will be sent out 24 hours in advance to all paid attendees. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.thenegotiatingstage.com/classes1.



The Negotiating Stage is an online forum for playwrights offering classes, discussions and workshops designed to hone playwriting skills. You can learn more about Jeffrey Sweet and The Negotiating Stage at www.thenegotiatingstage.com.