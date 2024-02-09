HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Recorded for Lincoln Center Archives

BroadwayWorld has learned that How to Dance in Ohio, which concludes its Broadway run this Sunday, February 11, 2024, was recorded for the Lincoln Center Theatre on Film and Tape Archives, preserving it to be viewed in the future by theatre professionals.

When the show closes on Sunday, How to Dance in Ohio will have played 99 performances (27 previews and 72 regular performances) at the Belasco Theater. The musical, which marked the historic Broadway debuts of seven autistic actors in its leading roles, has released an Original Broadway Cast Album, which is now available for download and streaming on all music platforms.



Declared "Broadway’s most original new musical” by The Daily Beast, How to Dance in Ohio is inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning HBO documentary of the same name, and features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and direction by Sammi Cannold – all making their Broadway debuts. The production began previews on November 15, 2023, and upon its official opening on Sunday, December 10, was hailed by Time Out as a “joyful and uplifting new musical” exploring the universal need to connect and the courage it takes to step out into the world. The New York Times described the musical as "Groundbreaking. Thoughtful and poetic. This feel-good show is more than a first – it’s a milestone.” In this “exuberant coming-of-age musical comedy with a superb cast,” (Wall Street Journal), a group of young autistic adults and their families prepare for their first-ever formal dance—facing challenges that break open their routines, as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence.



In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica.



Broadway veteran Caesar Samayoa (he/him; Come from Away, Sister Act) stars as renown psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (she/her; Legally Blonde at The Muny) plays his daughter Ashley Amigo. Also featured in the cast are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), and Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein). Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry (they/them; Stranger Sings), Collin Hancock (he/him), Hunter Hollingsworth (he/him), Marina Jansen (they/them), Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!). Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), and Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!).

The musical was originally developed with the late, legendary Broadway director Harold Prince and is dedicated to his instrumental work on the project.



