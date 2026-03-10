Hidden Brain: "Perceptions" Tour with Shankar Vedantam will bring an evening of science and storytelling to Town Hall, New York City. The event is on Wednesday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Are there parts of our minds that are hidden from us? This question launched the Hidden Brain podcast ten years ago. Since then, Hidden Brain has helped millions of listeners accomplish their goals, improve their relationships, and develop a deeper understanding of their emotions. Now, host and creator Shankar Vedantam brings seven key insights from the first decade of Hidden Brain to the stage.



Whether you're new to the show or a longtime listener, this evening of science and storytelling will change how you think about yourself. Come share your own thoughts and ideas with Shankar and other fans of the show!

