Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look

You can now get a first look at production photos of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Written by Dylan MarcAurele and directed by Alan Kliffer, the musical officially opens Off-Broadway tonight at 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel).

Additionally, Canada Dry Ginger Ale has partnered with Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Throughout the show, ginger ale serves as a subtle but meaningful symbol of comfort and connection, making the partnership a natural fit. Canada Dry Ginger Ale will be integrated on-stage and in-theater, including custom drink offerings.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Photo credit: Matthw Murphy



Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody