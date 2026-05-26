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Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look

The cast features Jay Armstrong Johnson as ‘Ilya Rozanov’ and Jimin Moon as ‘Shane Hollander’, and more.

By:

You can now get a first look at production photos of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Written by Dylan MarcAurele and directed by Alan Kliffer, the musical officially opens Off-Broadway tonight at 6th Floor Theater at The Culture Club at 530 West 27th St (formerly The McKittrick Hotel).

Additionally, Canada Dry Ginger Ale has partnered with Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Throughout the show, ginger ale serves as a subtle but meaningful symbol of comfort and connection, making the partnership a natural fit. Canada Dry Ginger Ale will be integrated on-stage and in-theater, including custom drink offerings.

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom.

Photo credit: Matthw Murphy 

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Photos: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY First Look Image
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Revival of a Musical - Top 3
1. Ragtime
35.3% of votes
2. Chess
30% of votes
3. CATS: The Jellicle Ball
20% of votes

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