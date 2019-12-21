HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's J.K. Rowling is 2019's Top-Selling Author

Click Here for More Articles on HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Broadway

According to Forbes, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child writer J.K. Rowling has topped the list of highest-paid authors of 2019, at $92 million pretax.

Cursed Child itself has made as much as $2.3 million in ticket sales in a single week. Coupled with Rowling's 2.8 million print units sold in the U.S., and income from theme parks and the latest film in the Harry Potter franchise, Rowling has reigned supreme once again.

Behind Rowling on the list is James Patterson, with $70 million, Michelle Obama ($36 million), Jeff Kinney ($20 million), and more.

Read the full story on Forbes.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is currently playing on Broadway, London's West End, San Francisco, and Melbourne. It will open in Hamburg and Toronto in 2020.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.





