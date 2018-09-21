HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Donates 1,500 Tickets to Lumos Gala to Help Children in Need

The Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has donated 1,500 tickets at the performances of Part One and Part Two at the Lyric Theatre this Sunday, September 23rd for the annual gala of the organization Lumos.

Lumos was founded by J.K. Rowling to shine a light on the eight million children who are trapped in harmful orphanages and other institutions across the world. 80% of these children are not even orphans and are living in terrible conditions due to poverty or discrimination. All funds raised will help to rescue children from harmful orphanages and reunite them with their families.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffanywith movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child received its world premiere in July 2016 at the Palace Theatre in London, where it continues to play to sold out houses. It is also now playing at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway, with an Australian production beginning performances at Melbourne's Princess Theatre on January 16, 2019. A further North American production will open at San Francisco's Curran in Autumn 2019 and, in spring 2020, a German language version of the play - marking its first non-English language production - will open at the Mehr! Theater am Großmarkt in Hamburg, Germany.

For the Broadway production, 100,000 tickets will be released at 11:00 AM ET next Thursday, September 27 for performances through to June 9, 2019. Details of all productions of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child can be found at www.HarryPotterthePlay.com

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You