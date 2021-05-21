HAMILTON to Begin Performances at Hollywood Pantages Theatre August 17

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Hollywood announced today that HAMILTON will begin performances at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on August 17, 2021. Commencement of these performances will officially mark the end of what will be a 17-month intermission - which began on the production's original start date, March 12, 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the touring Broadway industry and Broadway itself. Performances were previously announced to resume in October 2021. Performances will now begin eight weeks earlier.

Tickets are NOW ON SALE FOR ALL PERFORMANCES between August 17, 2021 and January 2, 2022. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $55-$195 with a select number of premiums from $369. There will be a lottery for a limited number of $10 Orchestra seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement. Tickets may be purchased at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/HamiltonLA and www.Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at (800) 982-2787. The Hollywood Pantages Theatre Box Office is currently closed. To inquire about groups of 10 or more, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/Groups.

Jeffrey Seller says, "We are thrilled to welcome back Los Angeles audiences to Hamilton. After suspending performances on the eve of our return over a year ago, we are grateful to reassemble our cast, musicians, and crew back to the magnificent, and safe, Hollywood Pantages Theatre."

Hollywood Pantages Theatre & Broadway in Hollywood General Manager Jeff Loeb states, "After holding our curtain for an unprecedented 523 days, Broadway is coming back to Hollywood and we couldn't imagine a bigger celebration than hosting Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. Our staff has been hard at work over the past

14 months to make sure our community of theatergoers, actors, stagehands, and ushers can safely return and sit shoulder to shoulder in our grand auditorium. With guidance from the LA County Department of Public Health, our plans are to open at 100% capacity. While none of us can perfectly predict the future, the County has been a fantastic partner in helping us prepare for our successful reopening. As we all emerge from the challenges of this past year, we look forward to once again joyously welcoming everyone into The Room Where it Happens."

To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Broadway in Hollywood has established COVID-19 safety measures that everyone who enters the venue must follow, including but not limited to, wearing masks. In addition, vaccinations or proof of negative test may be necessary to gain entry and will be based upon the most current health orders issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and in effect at the time of a performance. Please visit Broadway In Hollywood's SAFE & CLEAN COMMTMENT page at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/SafeAndClean for more information.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON's creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonOnBroadway.com.