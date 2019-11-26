HALFWAY BITCHES GO STRAIGHT TO HEAVEN Extends One Week through December 29

Atlantic Theater Company (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director) announces a one week extension for the world premiere production of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), directed by Obie Award winner John Ortiz, and co-produced with LAByrinth Theater Company. The production, which opens on Monday, December 9th will now play through Sunday, December 29th, 2019 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), David Anzuelo (Se Llama Cristina), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train, King Lear), Patrice Johnson Chevannes (The Homecoming Queen), Molly Collier (Salutations! I'm Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Andres Cruz (Off-Broadway Debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Wilemina Olivia-Garcia (Dutch Heart Of Man), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Elizabeth Rodriguez ("Orange is the New Black," The Motherf#cker with the Hat), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Viviana Valeria (Off-Broadway Debut), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis takes his style to another level in this world premiere play about the harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City, helmed by John Ortiz (LAByrinth Artistic Director) in his Off-Broadway directing debut. Atlantic is thrilled to partner with LAByrinth Theater Company to present Guirgis' first new play since Atlantic Theater Company's 2014 award-winning production of Between Riverside and Crazy.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven features scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven is made possible with leadership support from The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation.

LAByrinth Theater Company and this production are supported in part by Cherry Lane Theatre, Angelina Fiordellisi, Seri Lawrence and Janio Marrero.

LABYRINTH THEATER COMPANY (co-producer), originally founded in 1992 by a small group of actors as The Latino Actors Base, was created to deliberately interrupt the racial status quo by giving voice to artists of color and reflecting a world where color is the norm and not the exception. Over twenty-seven years, that small group of actors has grown to a company of more than one hundred multicultural artists. LAByrinth is a diverse, tightly knit ensemble-driven company comprised of actors, designers, directors, musicians, and writers committed to developing and producing incendiary new works for the stage, giving voice to new perspectives that are powerful and groundbreaking. From LAB's first two productions in the early 90's, David Deblinger's one man show, Nobody's Home, and Lilian Slugocki's family drama RoughHouse at INTAR, to multiple Stephen Adly Guirgis world premieres including In Arabia, We'd All be Kings (1999), Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train (2000), and Our Lady of 121st Street (2002), all three directed by Philip Seymour Hoffman at Center Stage NY, to Brett C. Leonard's Guinea Pig Solo (2004) and Bob Glaudini's Jack Goes Boating (2007) at the Public Theater, to Melissa Ross's Thinner Than Water (2011) at the Bank St Theater, to Maggie Bofill's Devil of Choice (2018) at the Cherry Lane Theatre, LAByrinth Theater Company has produced over fifty world premieres, developed over 250 new plays, and has changed the face of America's theatrical landscape.

ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY (Neil Pepe, Artistic Director; Jeffory Lawson, Managing Director; Mary McCann, School Executive Director). At Atlantic, our aim is singular-to empower simple and honest storytelling that fosters greater understanding of our shared world. We are a family of artists dedicated to exploring essential truths onstage, be it a show at Atlantic Theater Company or a class at Atlantic Acting School. As a producer, presenter, and educator of theater, we are driven by the belief that theater can challenge and transform our ways of thinking and urge us to reflect on our role in society. From our Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning productions to our community-based education programs, we are committed to uncovering and celebrating the stories of our varied human existence. Founded as an ensemble of impassioned artists in 1985, Atlantic Theater Company has grown into a powerhouse Off-Broadway company. We challenge, inspire, and awaken audiences with truthful storytelling presented across our two venues, the Linda Gross Theater and the intimate Stage 2 black-box. As a producer of compelling new works, we are committed to championing the stories from new and established artists alike, amplifying the voices of emerging playwrights through our deeply collaborative programs and initiatives. We have produced more than 200 plays and musicals including Derren Brown: Secret (now on Broadway) and Martin McDonagh's Hangmen (beginning Broadway performances February 28, 2020); Tony Award-winning productions of The Band's Visit (David Yazbek, Itamar Moses), now playing on tour; Spring Awakening (Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik); and The Beauty Queen of Leenane (Martin McDonagh); Pulitzer Prize recipient Between Riverside and Crazy (Stephen Adly Guirgis); New York Drama Critics' Circle winner for Best New Play The Night Alive (Conor McPherson) and Best Foreign Play Hangmen (Martin McDonagh); Obie Award winner for Best New American Play Describe the Night (Rajiv Joseph); and Obie Award Special Citation recipient Skeleton Crew (Dominique Morisseau). For more information, visit atlantictheater.org.

Schedule:

Tuesday at 7:00pm, Wednesday at 8:00pm, Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday at 2:00pm

Sunday evening performances at 7:30pm on 12/1, 12/15, 12/30

Monday evening performance at 7:00pm on 12/23

Wednesday afternoon performance at 2:00pm on 12/18

No performance on Thursday, 11/28, Tuesday, 12/24, and Wednesday, 12/25



Tickets:

Regular tickets begin at $70. Order online at atlantictheater.org, by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111, or in person at the Linda Gross Theater box office (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).





