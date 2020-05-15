HAIRSPRAY Stage & Film Stars Kristin Chenoweth, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Andrea Martin & More Sing 'You Can't Stop the Beat'
Stars from stage and screen adaptations of Hairspray have come together virtually to perform an uplifting adaptation of the show's finale, 'You Can't Stop the Beat!
Check out the video on EW.
Performers in the video include Kristin Chenoweth, Martin Short, Ricki Lake, Harvey Fierstein, Sean Hayes, Andrea Martin, Matthew Morrison, Michael Ball, Nikki Blonsky, Billy Eichner, Andrew Rannells, Alex Newell, Jenifer Lewis, Derek Hough, and much more! Members of the original Broadway cast include Marissa Jaret Winokur, Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, and Linda Hart.
The video aims to raise money for the Actors Fund. You can donate to the actors fund HERE.
Baltimore, 1962. Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big hair and big dreams. Can she make it on the local TV dance show, win the heart of teen heartthrob Link Larkin and bring everyone together - whatever their colour, size or hairdo? Well if you want a change, you've really got to shake things up!
