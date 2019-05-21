Greg Hildreth, Sas Goldberg, and More to Star in MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW MOSCOW

MCC Theater announced today casting and creative team for the New York premiere of Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow by Halley Feiffer (MCC's A Funny Thing...), with direction by Trip Cullman (MCC's A Funny Thing... and MCC's YEN).



The cast will feature Lucille Lortel Award nominee Ako (God Said This), Tony Award nominee Steven Boyer (MCC's Hand to God), Tavi Gevinson (This Is Our Youth), Sas Goldberg (Significant Other), Drama Desk Award winner Rebecca Henderson ("Russian Doll"), Lucille Lortel Award nominee Greg Hildreth (Frozen), Matthew Jeffers(Light Shining in Buckinghamshire), Gene Jones, Alfredo Narciso ("Manifest"), Theatre World Award winner Chris Perfetti (Sons of the Prophet), Ryan Spahn (Summer and Smoke), and Ray Anthony Thomas (Jitney).

The creative team for Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow includes scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design byBen Stanton, sound design by Darron L West, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, CSA, Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Lori Ann Zepp.

Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow begins performances on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space (511 West 52nd Street), with an official opening night set for Thursday, July 18, 2019. To celebrate its new home on 52nd and 10th, MCC is offering specially-priced $52 tickets for all performances of BLKS and Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow. The offer is only valid today in person at the box office. Additional restrictions may apply.



The struggle is real for Olga, Masha, and Irina: siblings who are NOT super thrilled to be stuck in rural Russia circa 1900 (laaame). In Halley Feiffer's contemporary reimagining of Chekhov's Three Sisters, we follow the joys and heartbreaks of one lovably dysfunctional family over the course of several pivotal years in a world that proves to be eerily similar to the one we live in today. Directed by Trip Cullman, this new comedy tackles the absurdity of the privileged class and the power of love in a fresh twist on a classic tale that reveals itself to be far more relevant, than like, ever before.

Presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival.

