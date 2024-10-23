News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Green Space Announces 2024-25 D.I.G. Residency Participants

The 2024-25 D.I.G. Artist Residency will provide eight choreographers the opportunity to develop and share new work during eight work sessions.

Oct. 23, 2024
Green Space Announces 2024-25 D.I.G. Residency Participants Image
﻿Green Space has announced the 2024-25 D.I.G. Artist Residency Participants.

﻿The 2024-25 D.I.G. Artist Residency will provide eight choreographers the opportunity to develop and share new work during eight work sessions, ending in two culminating Take Root performances at Green Space on May 15th-18th, 2025. The residency provides a space to deepen the creative process while building relationships with fellow New York City-based choreographers and dancers.

The work sessions will be moderated by a rotating member of the Green Space Artist Advisory board, including Valerie Green, Aviva Geismar, Selma Trevino, Nicole McClam, Jonathan Matthews, Chris Ferris, Jon Lehrer, and Hector Canonge.

The 2024-25 D.I.G. Participants:

  • Jeevika Bhat
  • Robert Mark Burke
  • Natalie Clevenger
  • Ciana Jao
  • Steph McIssac
  • Alice Klugherz
  • Lulu Munteanu
  • Caitlin Sikora

Performances of the culminating work will take place May 15th -18th, 2025 at Green Space. More information and tickets will be available at www.GreenSpaceStudio.org beginning in January 2025.





