News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Gov. Kathy Hochul Plans to Bring Back NYC Congestion Pricing

The plan would include a $9 toll for most vehicles to drive enter midtown Manhattan.

By: Nov. 13, 2024
Gov. Kathy Hochul Plans to Bring Back NYC Congestion Pricing Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

According to the New York Times, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will make an announcement tomorrow, November 14, to bring back the long talked about congestion pricing program. This latest iteration would charge most vehicles a $9 toll to enter midtown and lower Manhattan during peak hours. 

LATEST NEWS

Jack O'Brien Directed THE SOUND OF MUSIC Tour Will Resume in 2025
Cynthia Erivo to Talk WICKED on THE TONIGHT SHOW Tonight
Photos: J. Harrison Ghee, Danny Burstein, And More Turn Out for The Al Hirschfeld Theatre 100th Anniversary
Gov. Kathy Hochul Plans to Bring Back NYC Congestion Pricing

An official announcement has not yet been made. 

In early June, the congestion pricing plan, set to start on June 30, was indefinitely postponed. The plan was to charge a $15 toll for cars driving south of 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on how this change might affect Broadway audiences. Approximately 35% of Broadway show attendances were by people from the New York City metropolitan area (21.7% from New York City and 13.6% from the surrounding suburbs).

Check back for updates as this story develops.




Videos