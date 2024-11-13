Gov. Kathy Hochul Plans to Bring Back NYC Congestion Pricing

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

According to the New York Times, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will make an announcement tomorrow, November 14, to bring back the long talked about congestion pricing program. This latest iteration would charge most vehicles a $9 toll to enter midtown and lower Manhattan during peak hours.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

In early June, the congestion pricing plan, set to start on June 30, was indefinitely postponed. The plan was to charge a $15 toll for cars driving south of 60th Street from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on how this change might affect Broadway audiences. Approximately 35% of Broadway show attendances were by people from the New York City metropolitan area (21.7% from New York City and 13.6% from the surrounding suburbs).

Check back for updates as this story develops.