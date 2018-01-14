Goodbye, Dolly! Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce, and Taylor Trensch Depart HELLO, DOLLY! Today

Bette Midler, David Hyde Pierce and Taylor Trensch will take their final bows in Hello, Dolly! today, January 14. As BroadwayWorld has previously announced, Bernadette Peters will be assuming the title role beginning January 20. Victor Garber will be taking over as Horace Vandergelder and Charlie Stemp will be playing Barnaby Tucker.

The trio's final performance was originally at 2 PM today, but an additional evening performance has been added with proceeds going to the Actors Fund.

The show's official Twitter account posted a graphic thanking Midler for her run with the show, citing that Midler played 277 performances and had 554 standing ovations. Check out the tweet below:

This production of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!instantly became the most coveted ticket of the year when it broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history. By the time it began previews, it had the largest pre-­­performance advance sale in Broadway history. In addition to the Tony for Ms. Midler, it won three additional Tonys, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto), and has continued to break the Shubert Theatre house record over and over and over and over again.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This Hello, Dolly!, the first new production of the classic musical (based on Thornton Wilder's The Matchmaker) to appear on Broadway since it opened more than fifty years ago, pays tribute to the work of its original director/ choreographer Gower Champion, which has been hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history.

The cast of Hello, Dolly! includes Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackl, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Beanie Feldstein as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, and Jennifer Simard as Ernestina.

Related Articles