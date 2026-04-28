Go Inside GALA Hispanic Theatre's AGUARDIENTE on Our Instagram Story

Go inside GALA Hispanic Theatre's Aguardiente: Where Magic Transcends Borders on our Instagram Story today! Zaramaría Fas, who appears as a Swing in the production, will take BroadwayWorld backstage at the world premiere musical before it begins performances on April 30. Tune in here to watch here.

This enthralling new musical is written, directed, and choreographed by Helen Hayes multi-award winner Luis Salgado, with music and music direction by Daniel A. Gutiérrez, and lyrics by both Salgado and Gutiérrez. A bilingual production with surtitles in English and Spanish, the show runs through May 24, 2026, at GALA Theatre.

Blending Afro-Caribbean rhythms such as bomba, currulao, and cumbia, and Gabriel García Márquez’s magical realism, Aguardiente is a bold new musical about the messy, urgent act of making art in a world on fire. As a group of artists race to finish a new show, their rehearsal room becomes a battleground of ideas, ambition, and lived experience—especially for a composer whose undocumented status makes the dream of success anything but simple.

The production is made possible in part with generous support from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, the Paul Angell Foundation, the National Latinx Theater Initiative, and the Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation. Additionally, GALA Hispanic Theatre is a recipient of the 2026 THRIVE! Grant, funded by the Mark Edelman Theater Fund and administered by Theatre Communications Group, the National organization for theatre leading for a just and thriving theatre ecology.

About Zaramaría Fas

Zaramaría Fas -she/her- (Swing, Kiara U/S, Pepe U/S, MC U/S) is a bilingual Puerto Rican performer based in New York who makes her GALA debut. Most recently, she danced with HUNTR/X from K-pop Demon Hunters at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and sang with Mandy González at Carnegie Hall.

Zaramaría made her Off-Broadway debut at Pregones/PRTT in the workshop Aguardiente in Process in 2025, and is now excited to work on the official world premiere of this new musical! Other credits include Jasmine in Pipeline (Peterborough Players), Rosie in Cabaret (Peterborough Players), Onstage Swing/Assistant Choreographer in Evita (Reagle Music Theatre), Dance Captain/Ensemble in Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 (Post Theatre Company), and Ensemble in In The Heights (Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré). She holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from LIU Post.

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