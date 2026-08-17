Bruce Norris' DOWNSTATE Will Open on Broadway This Season

Another play has been added to the 2026/27 Broadway season! The marquee at the Booth Theatre is now lit for Bruce Norris' Downstate. The play, directed by Tony Award winner Pam MacKinnon, premiered at Steppenwolf Theatre Company in 2018 before making its New York City premiere at Playwrights Horizons in 2022.

An official announcement has not yet been made.

Read the reviews from Chicago and New York.

Downstate surrounds a registered address in Downstate Illinois, where four men convicted of sex crimes share a group home, living out their days post-incarceration. Audiences witness a single day within the home where Fred, Dee, Gio, and Felix tightly cohabitate: four random lives thrust into shared space by only one chilling commonality. They have all been released back from their respective sentences into the permanent prison of an excommunicated existence.

On this summer day, the elderly, disabled Fred meets a visitor who has likewise been trapped in a half-life: Andy, a prisoner of the trauma Fred inflicted on him as a child. When Andy shows up to confront his childhood abuser, it becomes hard to locate the line between justice and retribution. Refusing cathartic responses and rushed moralism-and intricately problematizing both impulses towards righteous revenge and undue forgiveness-Downstate's environment, and its sprawling connotations, open into larger questions about the risks of a moment in discourse propelled by dogmatism on both sides of the political spectrum.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...