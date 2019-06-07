Global Roundup 6/7 - Alice Ripley in SUNSET BOULEVARD, Paper Mill's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Alice Ripley in SUNSET BOULEVARD, Paper Mill's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST and More!

Lesli Margherita, Bruce Vilanch, Philip Boykin And More Announced For Broadway At Music Circus Season - Casting has been confirmed for the 69th Broadway At Music Circus season, which begins June 11 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. The season includes four Broadway At Music Circus premieres, Shrek the Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Wiz, and In the Heights, as well as new productions of Oklahoma! and Guys and Dolls. (Read more)

Alice Ripley To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At North Shore Music Theatre - Alice Ripley will star as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's upcoming production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET BOULEVARD, playing for two-weeks only from Tuesday, September 24 thru Sunday, October 6, 2019. Casting is ongoing and a full cast and creative team will be announced at a later date. (Read more)

Photo Flash: Get A First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill Playhouse - BroadwayWorld has a first look at Paper Mill Playhouse's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Disney's Beauty and the Beast with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book by Linda Woolverton. (Read more)

Full Creative Team Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End - The full creative team has been announced for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film. (Read more)

Top Reviews

Toronto: Contributor Lauren Gienow reviews BILLY ELLIOT at the Stratford Festival, writing "For the past several seasons, Stratford's Festival Theatre stage has been home to classic musical theatre productions with catchy tunes that audiences might find themselves humming long after the company had taken its final bow. This season, the musical living on that stage is a little different. It is not a classic from the golden age of broadway, the music, while moving, is likely not that familiar ear worm that you will wake up singing, and the story is as gritty and high stakes as many of the Shakespearean productions we have seen on that stage in recent years. BILLY ELLIOT officially opened to a raucous standing ovation on Tuesday evening, making it clear that Stratford audiences are more than happy to branch out to something a little different."

Houston: Contributor Brett Cullum reviews Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY at TUTS!, writing "Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY pays tribute to a brilliant choreographer and becomes a testament to the enduring history of great Broadway shows. If you love musical theater this one will be right up your alley, and if you love dance it is even better."

New Jersey: Contributor Marina Kennedy reviews BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Paper Mill Playhouse, writing "Paper Mill Playhouse closes their 20182019 Season with a dazzling production of Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast, The Broadway Musical.' The show enjoys brilliant direction by the Playhouse's Artistic Director, Mark S. Hoebee, spirited choreographies by Alex Sanchez, the finest musical direction by Michael Borth, and a magnificent set."

Dallas: Contributor Jo-Jo Steine reviews BRIGHT STAR at The Firehouse Theatre, writing "'Bright Star,' by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell is billed as 'an uplifting musical journey.' The story sprawls over decades, steeped in the history and culture of the American south, accompanied by the most beautiful, toe-tapping, heart-breaking folk music you've ever heard. A story rooted in family, tradition, and home deserves a venue as homey as The Firehouse Theatre."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Lauren Gienow

Based out of Stratford, Ontario, Lauren is an Occupational Therapist working in mental health by day and a BWW Contributor by night (or by matinee). Lauren enjoys daring new productions, classic plays, and everything in between. She is particularly fond of Musical Theatre but she also has a soft spot for Shakespeare--which she studied at the University level. In addition to her theatrical reviews, Lauren is the resident "Grey's Anatomy" Re-capper for BWW TV. Lauren holds a BA in Psychology and an MSc. in Occupational Therapy. She is a strong advocate for the benefits the Arts have to the overall wellness and happiness of human beings. As much as she loves to perform (she is an alto sax player, and spent her youth working as a mascot), she also takes great pleasure in sitting back and enjoying a good performance. Lauren is very excited to share a variety of reviews, recaps and features as a contributor for Broadway World Toronto and Broadway World TV. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram at @whatlaurenthinx .

