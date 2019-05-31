Full Creative Team Announced For THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End

The full creative team has been announced for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the new stage musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and based on the celebrated Dreamworks Animation film.

Joining the previously announced director Scott Schwartz (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and choreographer Sean Cheesman (So You Think You Can Dance) are acclaimed Chicago-based set designer Kevin Depinet; Tony Award-winning costume designer Ann Hould-Ward (Disney's Beauty and the Beast); two-time LA Ovation Award nominated lighting designer Mike Billings; three-time Olivier Award-winning and two-time Tony Award nominated sound designer Gareth Owen (Come From Away); Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award nominated projection designer Jon Driscoll (Ink, Brief Encounter) and acclaimed illusion designer Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Company).

Orchestrations are by Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award and Grammy nominee August Eriksmoen (Come From Away) with musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum (Wicked). The Musical Director is Dave Rose (Wicked) and casting is by Jim Arnold CDG (Wicked). Casting to be announced.

Tickets go on public sale at 10am on Monday (3 June 2019). Performances begin at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020, with an official London premiere on Tuesday 25 February 2020, for a limited 32-week engagement only. Tickets will be available via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com, in person at the Dominion Theatre Box Office and by phone: 0345 200 7982 (+44 161 876 2405 if dialling from outside the UK).

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award-winning When You Believe.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

A milestone in cinematic achievement, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated movie audiences across the world and recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary. Hailed as "an outstanding artistic achievement" (Variety) and "a stunning film" (The Guardian), it remains one of the most beloved and acclaimed animated feature films of all time.

The Academy Award-winning song When You Believe, recorded by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey in 1998, went on to become a global hit. In 2007, Simon Cowell selected it as the winner's single for the UK's popular TV show The X-Factor, spending three weeks at the top of the UK charts.

The new stage adaptation of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT originally premiered at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley (winner of the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award) and Fredericia Teater Denmark.





