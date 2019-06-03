Lesli Margherita, Bruce Vilanch, Philip Boykin And More Announced For Broadway At Music Circus Season

Casting has been confirmed for the 69th Broadway At Music Circus season, which begins June 11 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. The season includes four Broadway At Music Circus premieres, Shrek the Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Wiz, and In the Heights, as well as new productions of Oklahoma! and Guys and Dolls.

Announced as part of the exciting new season is Broadway favorite and Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita, who will appear as Miss Adelaide in Guys and Dolls. Lenny Wolpe will join her as Arvide Abernathy.

Famed comic and screen writer, Bruce Vilanch will step into the shoes of the lonely Broadway enthusiast Man In Chair in The Drowsy Chaperone, while actor Philip Boykin will 'be a lion' in their new production of The Wiz!

The one-week engagements run every other week throughout the summer, with the season's final performance of In The Heights on August 25.

See full season details below!

Shrek the Musical: June 11 - 16

Director: Glenn Casale

Choreographer: Robbie Roby

Music Director: Dennis Castellano

Making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as the gruff but lovable ogre in the season opener Shrek the Musical, Jacob Keith Watson appeared on Broadway as Enoch Snow in the recent revival of Carousel, as well as in Hello, Dolly! with Bette Midler, Amélie, The Phantom of the Opera and Violet. Appearing as his trusty sidekick,

André Jordan toured in the role of Donkey with Shrek the Musical, as well as appearing in the Legally Blonde and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat national tours. Portraying Princess Fiona is Kristen Beth Williams, whose Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Pippin, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Anything Goes. Steven Strafford returns to Broadway At Music Circus as Lord Farquaad, having previously appeared in Hair and Spamalot, in addition to touring with Peter Pan, Cinderella with Lea Salonga and appearing in the Vegas cast of Spamalot.

Also making his Broadway At Music Circus debut, Tyler Jones joins the cast as Pinocchio; he toured with The Book of Mormon as Elder Davis and appeared on TV in "Boardwalk Empire" and "Homecoming."

Playing the voice of the Dragon, among other roles, is stage and screen veteran Jennifer Leigh Warren, who was in the original Broadway casts of Big River and Marie Christine and originated the role of Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors; she was last at Broadway At Music Circus in the 2015 production of Big River.

The cast for Shrek the Musical also includes Ashley Arcement, Matt Bauman, Randy Castillo, Elizabeth Earley, Drew Franklin, Stephanie Burkett Gerson, Brittany Rose Hammond, Adam Lendermon, Katie Lombardo, Cole Newburg, Elyse Niederee, Adam Rogers, Jonathan Savage, Amanda Torsilieri and Cayel Tregeagle. Rounding out the cast are young Sacramento area actors Ella Bleu Bradford as Teen Fiona, Mia Fisher as Young Fiona, and Michael Stark as Young Shrek.

Oklahoma!: June 25 - 30

Director/Choreographer: Linda Goodrich

Music Director: Ben Whiteley

In this new production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Pulitzer Prize winner Oklahoma!, making their Broadway at Music Circus debuts as Curly and Laurey are Ryan Vasquez and Emilie Kouatchou. Vasquez is currently on Broadway in Hamilton, and has toured with that show as the Alexander Hamilton alternate and understudy for both Aaron Burr and George Washington; his other Broadway credits include Waitress and Wicked. Kouatchou appeared as Johanna in Sweeney Todd with Connecticut Repertory Theatre and Crystal in Little Shop of Horrors with Timberlake Playhouse; additional regional credits include Carousel, Evita and Mary Poppins.

Also new to Broadway At Music Circus is Jennifer Allen in the role of Aunt Eller. Allen's Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County, Sister Act, Memphis, A Catered Affair and Guys and Dolls. Portraying Ado Annie is Brit West who performed on Broadway in The Color Purple, and toured with Dreamgirls, Priscilla Queen of the Desert and Legally Blonde. Pierce Cassedy, playing Will, another new face to Broadway At Music Circus, appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots, with the original Chicago company of The Book of Mormon as Elder McKinley, and with the first national tour of Something Rotten!

Returning to Broadway At Music Circus this summer is Jeff Skowron in the role of Ali Hakim, having previously appeared as Duke in Big River and Luther Billis in South Pacific, as well as Broadway appearances in Enron, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, High Society and more. In the role of Jud is John Rapson, who played multiple members of the D'Ysquith family in the touring production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, including the March 2017 Community Center Theater engagement; his credits also include Les Misérables on Broadway and on tour, and regional productions including Sweeney Todd and Brigadoon. Andrew Carnes will be portrayed by Ron Wisniski, who has appeared in 26 productions with Broadway At Music Circus, including Uncle Jocko in last summer's Gypsy and Herr Schultz in 2016's Cabaret. Jeremy Davis, Associate Choreographer for the show and playing Ike Skidmore, is currently on Broadway in Frozen; his other Broadway credits include the recent Cats revival as Skimbleshanks, The Last Ship, Annie and more. Adam Rogers will play Cord Elam; his Broadway credits include An American in Paris, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, Chaplin and Fiorello! with City Center Encores.

Dancing in the Oklahoma! dream ballet and all making their Broadway At Music Circus debuts are Conrad Sager, Taeler Cyrus and Stephen Hanna. Sager, Dream Curly, is currently pursuing a BFA in Musical Theatre with University of Michigan and has appeared in regional productions of Sweet Charity, Me and My Girl, The King and I and Oliver!. Cyrus appeared on Broadway in the recent revival of Hello, Dolly!, was an original cast member of An American in Paris and After Midnight, and has appeared in music videos, concerts and TV appearances with artists like Beyoncé and Kanye West. Hanna was a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, an original Broadway cast member of Hello, Dolly!, On the Town and Billy Elliot, and appeared on Broadway in An American in Paris and in the national tour of Come Fly Away.

The cast for Oklahoma! also includes Ashley Arcement, Randy Castillo, Mary Beth Donahoe, Elizabeth Earley, Drew Franklin, Spencer LaRue, Katie Lombardo, Theresa Murray, Cole Newburg, Elyse Niederee, Jonathan Savage, and Amanda Torsilieri.

The Drowsy Chaperone: July 9 - 14

Director: Glenn Casale

Choreographer: John MacInnis

Music Director: Dennis Castellano

The Man in Chair for this season's third offering, The Drowsy Chaperone, will be played by the Emmy award-winning comedy writer, songwriter and actor Bruce Vilanch. In addition to serving as head writer for the Academy Awards, his extensive writing credits include work on numerous Tony Awards, Emmy Awards, Comic Relief, "Donny and Marie," and for artists including Bette Midler and Angela Lansbury. Along with a four-year stint on "Hollywood Squares" and extensive film and TV credits, Vilanch performed as Edna Turnblad on Broadway and in the national tour of Hairspray, and appeared off-Broadway in his self-penned one-man show, Bruce Vilanch: Almost Famous.

The Drowsy Chaperone will be played by Broadway At Music Circus alum Lynne Wintersteller, who played Mother Superior in Sister Act and Dolly in 2017's Hello, Dolly!. In addition to her time on Broadway in A Grand Night For Singing, Wintersteller recently appeared on TV's "Murphy Brown," "Elementary" and Netflix's "Jessica Jones." Kaleigh Cronin returns to Broadway At Music Circus after her last appearance as Sally Bowles in 2016's Cabaret; she recently appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and A Bronx Tale. Matt Loehr, as Robert Martin, just appeared in High Button Shoes with City Center Encores! In addition to Broadway appearances in The Book of Mormon and The Producers, his Broadway At Music Circus roles include last summer's Cosmo in Singin' in the Rain and Jimmy Winter in 2016's Nice Work If You Can Get It. A recent cast member of Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as Aldolpho is Bradley Dean, whose additional Broadway appearances include A Little Night Music as Carl-Magnus, Spamalot as Sir Galahad, Man of La Mancha and Company.

Jennifer Smith, whose extensive Broadway credits include the original Broadway company of The Drowsy Chaperone, Anastasia, Tuck Everlasting, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Nice Work If You Can Get It and The Producers, will be playing Mrs. Tottendale. As Underling, Stuart Marland returns after appearing in four Broadway At Music Circus shows last summer; his Broadway credits include Newsies, Xanadu, Jekyll & Hyde and Beauty and the Beast. Jacob ben Widmar, last at Broadway At Music Circus in 2007's Hello, Dolly! and Kiss Me Kate, returns as George, following time on Broadway in White Christmas, Xanadu and The Book of Mormon. As well as appearing in this summer's Oklahoma!, Ron Wisniski, whose extensive credits include touring with Beauty and the Beast as Lumiere and Annie as FDR, will portray Feldzieg. Kitty will be played by Danette Holden, who appeared on Broadway in the 2012 Annie revival, in the original Broadway cast of Shrek the Musical, and off-Broadway in Cagney and The It Girl.

Brad Bradley, Gangster #1, last at Broadway At Music Circus in Sugar, appeared on Broadway in Billy Elliot, A Christmas Carol, People in the Picture, Spamalot and the Annie Get Your Gun revival. Gangster #2, will be played by Michael Paternostro, who played Carmen Ghia in The Producers and Lumiere in Disney's Beauty and the Beast at Broadway At Music Circus, and whose Broadway credits include originating Greg in the revival of A Chorus Line, Soul Doctor, Sweet Smell of Success and Fosse. Sharon Wilkins, as Trix, was last at Broadway At Music Circus as Sour Kangaroo in Seussical, a role she created on Broadway; additionally she appeared on Broadway in The Life and All Shook Up and has over one hundred film, television, commercial and voice over credits.

The cast for The Drowsy Chaperone also includes Randy Castillo, Mary Beth Donahoe, Drew Franklin and Elyse Niederee.

Guys and Dolls: July 23 - 28

Director: Charles Repole

Choreographer: Michael Lichtefeld

Music Director: James Olmstead

Edward Watts returns to Broadway At Music Circus as Sky Masterson in Lerner and Loewe's classic, Guys and Dolls. Watts, last summer's Adam Pontipee in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, has appeared on Broadway in Scandalous and Finian's Rainbow, in addition to touring with The Book of Mormon and The Little Mermaid. Playing Sarah Brown and making her Broadway At Music Circus debut is Ali Ewoldt, who has appeared on Broadway as Christine in The Phantom of the Opera, Cosette in Les Misérables, The King and I and as Maria in the first national tour of West Side Story. In addition to his appearance in Oklahoma! this summer, Jeff Skowron, who appeared in Bad Santa 2 with Billy Bob Thornton and is the co-creator of the TV series "Greg & Donny," will be playing Nathan Detroit.

Playing Miss Adelaide is Olivier Award-winner Lesli Margherita, whose Broadway roles include Mrs. Wormwood in Matilda The Musical and Mona Kent in Dames at Sea, and whose Broadway At Music Circus roles include Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Rizzo in Grease, Lady of the Lake in Spamalot and Aldonza in Man of La Mancha.

Evan Harrington, making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, was last in Sacramento with the national tour of Once; he also appeared on Broadway in Chicago, Once, Peter and the Starcatcher and The Phantom of the Opera. Michael Paternostro follows his appearance in this season's The Drowsy Chaperone to play Benny Southstreet.

With over a dozen appearances with Broadway At Music Circus, Lenny Wolpe returns in the role of Arvide Abernathy. In addition to extensive film and TV work on shows like "The Good Fight," "Crossing Jordan," "Six Feet Under" and "ER," Wolpe has appeared on Broadway in Bullets Over Broadway, Wicked, The Drowsy Chaperone and The Sound of Music. In addition to playing Mrs. Tottendale in The Drowsy Chaperone this summer, Broadway veteran Jennifer Smith will be portraying General Cartwright.

Ron Wisniski will additionally appear as Lt. Brannigan in his third show of the season. Harry the Horse will be played by Carlos Lopez, who has appeared on Broadway in Man of La Mancha, Annie Get Your Gun, Grease, Wonderful Town, Guys and Dolls and Grand Hotel. Jerry Gallagher will be playing Big Jule, a role he appeared in with Goodspeed Opera House and MUNY; he's also appeared in multiple productions of Crazy for You both on TV for PBS Great Performances and the 25th anniversary concert with Manhattan Concert Productions. In the role of Angie the Ox, Cayel Tregeagle appeared as Albert in the U.S. premiere of The Count of Monte Cristo by Frank Wildhorn at Brigham Young University and Singin' in the Rain with MUNY.

The cast for Guys and Dolls also includes Randy Castillo, Mary Beth Donahoe, Drew Franklin, Tanya Haglund, Caroline Kane, Connor McRory, Elyse Niederee, Alfie Parker, Jr., Tanner Pflueger, Allie Pizzo, Adam Rogers and Karilyn Ashley Surratt, as well as young Sacramento area actor Luke Lowe.

The Wiz: August 6 - 11

Director: Glenn Casale

Choreographer: Gerry McIntyre

Music Director: Darryl Archibald

Adrianna Hicks will be playing Dorothy in this summer's premiere production of The Wiz. Hicks appeared on Broadway in the recent revival of The Color Purple and in Disney's Aladdin, as well as touring as Celie in the first national tour of The Color Purple, internationally with Sister Act and Dirty Dancing, and as a backup singer for the Michael Bublé Call Me Irresponsible Tour. Kevin Smith Kirkwood, who appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, returns to Broadway At Music Circus in the role of Scarecrow, having last performed the role of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid. The Tinman will be played by James T. Lane, whose Broadway credits include Kiss Me, Kate!, King Kong, The Scottsboro Boys, Chicago and A Chorus Line. Recently on Broadway as Tonton Julian in the revival of Once On This Island and as the Boatman/Lee in Sunday in the Park with George, and nominated for a Tony Award for his role in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Phillip Boykin will play Lion, adding to his Broadway At Music Circus appearances as Jim in Big River and Joe in Show Boat.

Terry Burrell, who played Medda Larkin in last summer's Newsies, will return as Addaperle; her Broadway credits include Threepenny Opera, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into the Woods and Dreamgirls. Playing The Wiz is Alan Mingo, Jr., who has recently appeared on TV in "Doom Patrol," and "Ray Donovan," on Broadway as Lola in Kinky Boots, Sebastian in The Little Mermaid and Tom Collins in Rent, and last appeared at Broadway At Music Circus as Albin in La Cage aux Folles. As well as playing Celie in the original Broadway production and first national tour of The Color Purple, Zonya Love appeared as Crystal in last summer's Little Shop of Horrors and Deloris in the 2017 Broadway At Music Circus production of Sister Act, and will return for the role of Evillene. Appearing as Glinda and Aunt Em is Christina Acosta Robinson, who was recently seen on Broadway in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and has appeared with The Guthrie Theater, La Jolla Playhouse, Hartford Stage and Oregon Shakespeare Festival in The Unfortunates and My Fair Lady.

The cast for The Wiz also includes Nathaniel Burich, Randy Castillo, Chadaé, Tamrin Goldberg, Jeff Gorti, Jordan Fife Hunt, Francis Lawrence, NaTonia Monét, Linda Neel, Alfie Parker, Jr., Allie Pizzo, Adam Rogers, Karilyn Ashley Surratt and Michelle West.

In the Heights: August 20 - 25

Director: Marcos Santana

Choreographer: Rickey Tripp

Music Director: Dennis Castellano

Playing Abuela Claudia, Rayanne Gonzales appeared on Broadway in Hands on a Hardbody and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as on NBC's "The Sound of Music Live," and in the first national tour of In the Heights. Tony Chiroldes, an original Broadway cast member of In the Heights and The Capeman, as well as a full time voiceover artist of commercials, audiobooks and video games, will play Kevin. Doreen Montalvo, Camila, appeared on Broadway and in the first national tour of On Your Feet!, as well as the Broadway production of In the Heights, and on TV in "Madame Secretary," "Elementary" and "Smash."

A recent graduate of the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, where she appeared in The Outsiders, Didi Romero, making her Broadway At Music Circus debut, will be playing Nina, a role she recently played with Westport Country Playhouse. Gerald Caesar, who recently appeared on Broadway in Choir Boy and A Bronx Tale, as well as appearing in the national tour of The Lion King as Simba, will be taking on the role of Benny. Nina V. Negron, who has performed with numerous Disney cruises and workshops, also recently appeared in Westport Country Playhouse's production of In the Heights, and will be making her Broadway At Music Circus debut as Vanessa.

In addition to performing in numerous operas and a recent appearance on CBS's "Bull," Sandra Marante, playing Daniela, has appeared in regional productions of In the Heights, Man of La Mancha as Aldonza, and Oklahoma! Danelle Rivera, playing Carla, appeared off-Broadway in Freefall Frostbite at Theatre 80 and in regional theatre productions of Evita, The Drowsy Chaperone, Bye Bye Birdie and Thoroughly Modern Millie. David Merino, making his Broadway At Music Circus debut as Sonny, played Angel in the 20th Anniversary tour of Rent, appeared off-Broadway in Oscar at the Crown, and in regional productions of Next Fall and Spring Awakening.

Edward Cuellar, playing Graffiti Pete, was a featured dancer with Disney/ABC Christmas Special and appeared in the Mary Poppins Broadway Special, as well as performing in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Musical Hall and Beauty and the Beast with Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

The cast for In The Heights also includes James Anthony, David Baida, Morgan Bryant, Natalie Caruncho, Sarita Colon, LaWanda Hopkins, Jesse Jones, Amanda Lopez, Hector Maisonet, Bryan Ernesto Menjivara, Selena Mercado, Aurelia Michael, Jovany Ramirez and Wesley Ryan.

Tickets are available by calling (916) 557-1999, at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento, or online at BroadwaySacramento.com. Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more by calling (916) 557-1198. For more information: BroadwaySacramento.com.

Tickets are now on sale for all shows, with ticket prices starting at $45. For Shrek the Musical and The Wiz only, special kids pricing is available for children ages 4 - 12. For all shows, evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Thursday and Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.





