Global Roundup 5/24 - Hugh Jackman's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Solo, Lea Michele's THE LITTLE MERMAID, SPONGEBOB on Tour and More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Hugh Jackman's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Solo, Lea Michele's THE LITTLE MERMAID, SPONGEBOB on Tour and More!

Check out our top news and features from around the BroadwayWorld below! Want more great global content? Check out our "Around The World" section!

Top Stories

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Announces 2019/2020 Tour Cities - The full list of cities has been announced for the upcoming North American Tour of Nickelodeon's THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. This explosively imaginative production will launch at PROCTORS in Schenectady, NY this September before bringing Bikini Bottom and its beloved residents to previously announced engagements in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Toronto and more. (Read more)

VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Sings DEAR EVAN HANSEN's 'You Will Be Found' - Hugh Jackman is currently on an international tour, selling out Arenas across the globe! As part of his tour, he performs a segment featuring the song from the current Broadway hit, DEAR EVAN HANSEN. Check out the video of him singing 'You Will Be Found.' (Read more)

VIDEO: Lea Michele Sings 'Part Of Your World' Ahead of THE LITTLE MERMAID at the Hollywood Bowl - It's time to head under the sea because Lea Michele is giving us a sneak peek at this weekend's The Little Mermaid concert at the Hollywood Bowl with this special video of her singing the film's iconic Alan Menken and Howard Ashman song 'Part of Your World.' Check out the video below! (Read more)

Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns and More Join GREASE at Pittsburgh CLO - Pittsburgh CLO will fill the Benedum Center with the sock-hop sounds of the original high school musical, GREASE, June 7 - 16. Tickets are now available by phone at 412-456-6666, online at pittsburghCLO.org or by visiting the Box Office at Theater Square. (Read more)

Top Reviews

Los Angeles: Contributor Gil Kaan reviews East West Players' MAMMA MIA! writing "East West Players' Producing Artistic Director Snehal Desai sharply directs his en pointe cast in a crowd-rousing production of non-stop Abba hits, the most joyous MAMMA MIA! Choreographer Preston Mui has created intricate, very FUN dance routines, deftly executed by all. Joan Almedilla as Donna Sheridan and Grace Yoo as her daughter Sophie - take this production to another celestial level."

San Francisco: Contributor Steve Murray reviews AMERICAN PSYCHO - THE MUSICAL at The Victoria Theatre writing "Hmm, a wealthy, self-absorbed, narcissistic anti-hero with no morals, compassion or responsibility for his actions. Culled from the immoral, coke sniffing, emotionally-void era of the late 1980's, American Psycho's serial killing Patrick Bateman is not as ridiculous a main character as one would believe given today's lack of moral leadership. That said, Bret Easton Ellis' American Psycho, which was a larger-than-life cautionary tale, instead becomes a great looking (both staging and actors) tongue-in-cheek camp-fest of 80's references, senseless violence and emotionless interpersonal interactions. We've become so numb to the Bateman's of the world that one is left not feeling very much either way about these characters and who they represent. Still, Ray of Light's regional production of this Broadway flop looks great with excellent direction by Jason Hoover and an energetic ensemble cast led by Kip Glass as Patrick Bateman."

Maine: Contributor Dan Marois reviews Ogunquit Playhouse's 2019 Production of JERSEY BOYS, writing "After a successful run of Jersey Boys during the 2018 season, Executive Artistic Director, Bradford T. Kenney, kicked of the opening night of the 87th season at the Ogunquit Playhouse announcing, 'Jersey Boys 2.0.' You might say that success builds success. If a show can run to sold out audiences for eight weeks in 2018, might it be worth running the show again the following year?"

Detroit: Contributor Stefani Chudnow reviews HAMILTON at Wharton Center For The Performing Arts writing "It's no secret that the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Tony-winning, Grammy-winning musical Hamilton has finally made its way to East Lansing until June 2nd. As someone who has now seen this musical five times, I can say without a doubt that Hamilton's Angelica Tour meets, and even succeeds, the hype that surrounds this show."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Stefani Chudnow

Stefani Chudnow is one of BroadwayWorld's Detroit Contributing Editors, as well as a freelance writer and Broadway blogger (check out her blog at theatrenibbles.com). In her free time, she is a devoted Broadway fan, avid creative writer, and television enthusiast. Find her on Instagram (@stefani_ruth), Twitter (@stefanichudnow), and LinkedIn.

Join Team BroadwayWorld! Interested in joining our team, but not exactly sure what we do? All of your questions are answered, along with every open position from guest and student bloggers, Regional Editors, and more! Find out where we have open positions available here!

Related Articles