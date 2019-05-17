Lea Michele Sings 'Part Of Your World' Ahead of THE LITTLE MERMAID at the Hollywood Bowl

It's time to head under the sea because Lea Michele is giving us a sneak peek at this weekend's The Little Mermaid concert at the Hollywood Bowl with this special video of her singing the film's iconic Alan Menken and Howard Ashman song 'Part of Your World.' Check out the video below!

Lea Michele is best known for her performance as "Rachel Berry" on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe, Grammy, and SAG award-winning FOX television series Glee. She has been nominated for an Emmy, a SAG Award, and multiple Golden Globes. The GLEE cast recordings have sold over 10 million singles and garnered over 20 top 40 US Billboard Hot 100 hits. Lea released her debut album 'Louder' in March of 2014, marketing her step into her career as a solo artist with an incredible vocally-driven record. The album debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and in the Top 5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. That same year, Lea added best-selling author to her resume when she released her first book, "Brunette Ambition", which was a NY Times Best Seller. She released her second book, "You First," the following year. She recently starred IN THE DARK Ryan Murphy comedy SCREAM QUEENS on FOX.

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID will be given new life for two special evenings at Hollywood (Fish)Bowl on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th. Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the classic Disney film, the production features an all-star cast of performers including Lea Michele (as Ariel), Harvey Fierstein (as Ursula), Cheech Marin (as Chef Louis), Peter Gallagher(as King Triton), Leo Gallo (as Prince Eric), and Ken Page (as Sebastian) who will perform the songs from the Oscar® and Grammy®-winning score as the film plays on the Bowl's movie screen accompanied by a full, live orchestra. Eight-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken will take the stage to treat the audience to a special encore performance and the concert will be directed by Richard Kraft.

Celebrated songs from THE LITTLE MERMAID will be performed live on stage by the incredible cast, accompanied by orchestra with fan-favorite musical numbers including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl," "Poor Unfortunate Souls" and "Part of Your World." To expand on the musical experience, a number of songs from Broadway's The Little Mermaid will be incorporated into the evening. To make this event even more immersive (and submersive) this iconic venue will be transformed into the Hollywood Fish Bowl Dive-In Theater for a magical night both under the stars and "under the sea."





