Global Roundup 3/6 - Olivier Award Nominations, BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center, and More!

Top Stories

See the Official Trailer for THE PRINCE OF EGYPT West End: Get your first look at the trailer for the exciting new West End stage adaptation of Dreamworks animated film. The Prince of Egypt!

James Van Der Beek, Carly Hughes, Mallory Bechtel, Harvey Fierstein, & More Will Lead BYE BYE BIRDIE at the Kennedy Center: BroadwayWorld has learned upcoming casting for the Kennedy Center production of Bye Bye Birdie!

& JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More Are Nominated For 2020 Olivier Awards: The 2020 Oliver Award nominations have been announced! The nominations have been announced for this year's Olivier Awards, which take place on Sunday,

April 5 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Check Out Extended Highlights Of Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon & More In NEXT TO NORMAL:

BroadwayWorld has an extended look at the recent Kennedy Center production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony, Emmy, and

Grammy Award winner Rachel Bay Jones

(Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) as Diana with Tony and

Emmy Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon

(Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,

Shuffle Along) as Dan.

Top Reviews

UK / West End: Contributor Alexandra Coghlan reviews FIDELIO at the Royal Opera House, writing, "On reflection, we should have been more suspicious. But when the curtain rose on a solid, period Fidelio complete with lowering prison walls and lank-haired French revolutionaries, a basket of freshly guillotined heads adding some grisly colour, it was easy to settle in for a breeches and muskets romp. Of course, German director Tobias Kratzer had no such intention."

UK / West End: Contributor Caroline Cronin reviews PRETTY WOMAN at the Piccadilly Theatre, writing, "A stage adaptation of Pretty Woman makes a lot of sense. It's possibly one of the most beloved movies of its time, with its iconic costumes and quotable one-liners...and it propelled the ever-popular Julia Roberts into superstardom."

Oklahoma: Contributor Adrienne Proctor reviews UCO's NINE, writing, "NINE tells the story of Italian filmmaker Guido Contini and the midlife crisis he goes through while struggling with writer's block and a marriage that's on the rocks. UCO's production features 27 female cast and ensemble members in a decadent and gorgeous production at Mitchell Hall Theatre."

Tampa/St. Petersburg: Contributor Peter Nason reviews Eight O'Clock Theatre's Production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's SUNSET BOULEVARD, writing, "Great voices and incredible sets and lighting cannot hide the weaknesses of the musical."

Editor Spotlight

Peter Nason - Tampa

An actor, director, and theatre teacher, Peter Nason fell in love with the theatre at the tender age of six when he saw Mickey Rooney in "George M!" at the Shady Grove in Washington, D.C. He has appeared in dozens of productions around the country, helmed several films and directed over thirty plays. His love of the theatre, and his passion for the craft of acting and directing, has led him to reach hundreds of Florida teenagers to help make the stage their home. He has currently started a new theatre program at a Title 1 school where he hopes the students there will find the same joy of performing that he found.



A graduate of the University of Alabama and the Scuola Lorenzo de Medici in Florence, Italy, Peter is an award-winning playwright and has written for various periodicals and newspapers, including "The Tampa Tribune," where he was a book reviewer and community columnist. One of his literary heroines, the late great Pauline Kael, summed up his philosophy of reviewing: "In the arts, the critic is the only independent source of information. The rest is advertising." Peter resides in Wesley Chapel, Florida with his beloved Boston Terrier, Ike.

