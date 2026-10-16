Gizel Jiménez, Caren Lyn Tackett to Headline Samantha Coleman Memorial Concert
The benefit concert at The Green Room 42 will be fully accessible with ASL interpretation and a captioned livestream option.
Gizel Jiménez ('Wicked,' 'tick, tick... BOOM!,' Apple TV's 'Bad Monkey') and Caren Lyn Tackett ('Hair,' 'Rent') will join returning performers Haven Burton ('How to Dance in Ohio,' 'Legally Blonde,' 'Rent'), Amelia Fei ('How to Dance in Ohio') and actor/drag performer Frida Cox for The 3rd Annual Samantha Coleman Memorial Concert.
The show, at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave., will be interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL), and the livestream will offer real-time closed captioning. Additional performers will be announced.
Event proceeds will benefit the Sami Coleman ('17) Theatre Accessibility Endowed Fund at Adelphi University, which supports access to the arts in Adelphi's Theatre Department and Performing Arts Center. The concert is built around the same goal, so audiences can attend in person or online.
'We don't treat accessibility as an add-on, and Sami never did either,' said Danielle Feder, one of the concert's producers. 'If a night is meant to honor her advocacy work, it has to be built with access in mind. Three years in, my co-producers Kali Ponzo and Zachary Sherman and I are more convinced than ever that the best way to honor our friend is to keep doing the work she started. It's also simply a better show when more people have access.'
The concert is produced by Feder, Ponzo and Sherman. Previous concerts featured Broadway performers including Matt DeAngelis, Christine Dwyer, Treshelle Edmond, Carrie St. Louis and Ryan Vazquez.
In-person tickets start at $21.75, and livestream tickets are $27.75, before fees. Tickets are available at thegreenroom42.venuetix.com.
Updates are available on Instagram at instagram.com/swcmemorialfund. More information about the endowed fund is available at adelphi.imodules.com/samicoleman.
About Samantha
Samantha Coleman was a remarkable force in both theatre and advocacy. A former young athlete, she discovered her love for the stage in a school play and carried that passion through her studies at Adelphi University. During her time at Adelphi, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that ultimately led to her becoming deaf and blind. Through immense adversity, she turned her love of theatre into advocacy, spearheading Adelphi's first fully accessible production and receiving recognition from the New York State Assembly for her contributions to accessibility in the arts.
About The Green Room 42
The Green Room 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one brand, offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a seasonal rooftop bar.
Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has hosted more than 5,000 artists, including Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn.
Guests can order dishes, cocktails, craft beer, and wine served table-side during performances across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop spaces.
Tickets and reservations are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL New York City.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...