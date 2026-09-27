ONCE UPON A NIGHTMARE To Take The Stage At The Green Room 42
The performance will take place on Halloween at 9:30pm.
Paper Crowns Productions is set to present Once Upon a Nightmare, a Halloween cabaret at The Green Room 42 on October 31 at 9:30 PM. Livestream tickets will also be available.
Once Upon a Nightmare invites audiences into a night of villains, vices, haunting songs, and things that go bump in the night. Produced by Paper Crowns Productions, founded by Mackenzie Bruen, the Halloween cabaret will feature wicked musical theatre favorites, spooky pop, Halloween classics, and dark reimaginings of familiar songs.
But the night doesn't stop at the stage. Audiences can expect tarot readings, interactive performances, a costume contest, and a few surprises throughout the evening. And on Halloween night, it's worth keeping your eyes open-you never know who might be sitting next to you.
Guests are encouraged to come in costume for the chance to win the evening's costume contest.
Whether you're drawn to the villains, the music, the mystery, or simply looking for a Halloween night unlike any other, Once Upon a Nightmare promises an evening where the line between audience and performance gets a little blurry.
Once Upon a Nightmare will perform on October 31, 2026 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 - New York City. The performance is produced by Paper Crowns Productions and founded by Mackenzie Bruen.
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