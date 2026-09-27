ONCE UPON A NIGHTMARE To Take The Stage At The Green Room 42

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Paper Crowns Productions is set to present Once Upon a Nightmare, a Halloween cabaret at The Green Room 42 on October 31 at 9:30 PM. Livestream tickets will also be available.

Once Upon a Nightmare invites audiences into a night of villains, vices, haunting songs, and things that go bump in the night. Produced by Paper Crowns Productions, founded by Mackenzie Bruen, the Halloween cabaret will feature wicked musical theatre favorites, spooky pop, Halloween classics, and dark reimaginings of familiar songs.

But the night doesn't stop at the stage. Audiences can expect tarot readings, interactive performances, a costume contest, and a few surprises throughout the evening. And on Halloween night, it's worth keeping your eyes open-you never know who might be sitting next to you.

Guests are encouraged to come in costume for the chance to win the evening's costume contest.

Whether you're drawn to the villains, the music, the mystery, or simply looking for a Halloween night unlike any other, Once Upon a Nightmare promises an evening where the line between audience and performance gets a little blurry.

Once Upon a Nightmare will perform on October 31, 2026 at 9:30 PM at The Green Room 42 - New York City. The performance is produced by Paper Crowns Productions and founded by Mackenzie Bruen.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 34 Days 07 Hrs 30 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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