Lily James and Gillian Anderson Join Ivo van Hove ALL ABOUT EVE Stage Adaptation

According to Baz Bamigboye, Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Gillian Anderson have been confirmed to star as Eve Harrington and Margot Channing respectively in an upcoming stage adaptation of the classic film All About Eve.

Previously announced star Cate Blanchett was forced to drop the project in March due to a scheduling conflict.

The adaptation, which will be directed by Tony Award winner, Ivo van Hove is expected to arrive on the West End in early 2019. The play will be produced by Sonia Friedman Productions and Fox Stage Productions.

The 1950 film, All About Eve, is written and directed by Joseph L. Mankiewicz, based on the short story "The Wisdom of Eve," by Mary Orr, and stars Bette Davis as Margo Channing, the prominent yet aging Broadway star. Anne Baxter plays Eve Harrington, a willingly helpful young fan who insinuates herself into Channing's life, threatening Channing's career and personal relationships. All About Eve was nominated for 14 Academy Awardsâ and won 6, including Best Picture.

Ivo Van Hove won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Play for ARTHUR MILLER'S A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE. As General Director of Holland's leading theatre company Toneelgroep Amsterdam, Ivo Van Hove has staged many internationally acclaimed productions, including, in New York: Alice in Bed, More Stately Mansions (Obie Award), A Streetcar Named Desire, Hedda Gabler(Obie), The Misanthrope, The Little Foxes, and Scenes From a Marriage, all at the New York Theatre Workshop; Roman Tragedies, Cries and Whispers, Opening Night, Angels in America, and Antigone at BAM; and Teorema at the Lincoln Center Festival.

Related Articles