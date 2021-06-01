Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Tomi Newman is Ready to Pave Their Own Way

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Tomi Newman shares what musical theatre means to her, a theater educator that had an impact on them, and more!

Check out Tomi's latest performance HERE.

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I applied for Next on Stage because it was time for me stop focusing on everyone else's journey and begin to pave my own way. I thought about applying to the first two seasons of Next on Stage, but instead, I took the opportunity away from myself before I even entered. I am here now because there is space for me and I deserve to be.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

To me, musical theatre is not an escape. It is a chance for us to influence how we live every day by opening our hearts and minds. And it is done in a way that is so different from every other form of media. There is nothing more transformative then watching real humans experience something together right in front of you. I mean people set aside the time in their day and choose to listen to what we have to say. I can't think of anything more special than that.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

Kate Lumpkin is a theater educator that has had a tremendous affect on me. Kate is wise, empathetic, strong-willed, and passionate. She is the reason I understand that I do not need to fit anyone's idea of who I should be, whether I am in an audition room or living my everyday life. I am confident in my individuality because she taught me that who I am is enough. Her teachings are a gift and I hope everyone gets the chance to experience her classroom.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

A fun fact about me is that if I wasn't going into a career in musical theatre, I would be an ASL interpreter or a vegan chef. Honestly, I might do all 3 one day!

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!