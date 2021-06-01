Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Liesie Kelly Was Welcomed by the Theater Community with Open Arms

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Liesie Kelly shares what musical theatre means to them, an educator that has impacted them, and more!

Check out Liesie's latest performance HERE.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

It honestly means more than I can even say. Before performing in musicals, I was a dancer, and expressing myself through song seemed foreign to me at first. But, I learned how incredibly special of a privilege it is to lead an audience through a story they've never experienced. That is what makes musical theatre SO special. And not only has it been a constant source of creativity and growth in my life, but theatre has also introduced me to so many new, beautiful people. The theatre community welcomed me with open arms, and I've been a part of the close-knit family ever since I began performing, almost 8 years ago. They were the first people to cheer me on when I came out with my pronoun change, and have stayed supporting me throughout this competition!

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

One of my favorite shows I've performed in was Sleeping Beauty and Her Winter Knight at TUTS! We worked with some incredibly talented people for this production, including students from a performing arts center dedicated to people with disabilities. Working and performing with them was such a pleasure, and the highlight of my whole experience! It was magical watching their faces light up every time they stepped foot onstage, and my favorite memory from performing.

Who is a theater educator that has had an impact on you?

My dear friend and teacher, Ms. Dana Lewis, has not only been an incredible pillar of support, but also an amazing teacher and choreographer. She has believed in me since the day I met her, and taught me what it means to put everything I have into a show. I am incredibly grateful for her wise words of advice and my time spent shadowing and learning the role of a choreographer.

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I have ridiculously double-jointed fingers that you can spot throughout my videos :)

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre.

Check out all of the contestants HERE!