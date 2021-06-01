Get to Know the Students of Next on Stage: Kenny Lee Learned the Guitar for His Role in GREASE

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Kenny Lee shares more about seeing Kinky Boots on Broadway, what musical theatre means to him, and more!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I thought Next on Stage would be a fun way to be able to bring back some of the preparation and performance of theatre that I've lost this past year, while also getting my name out there. After all the stress of college preparations and auditions, this contest seemed like something a bit more fun and exciting to partake in. And now that I've made it this far, I get to hear Broadway professionals react to some of MY performances, which is still hard to believe. Getting to hear critiques each week gives me somethings specific and exciting to work on for each recording. I'm so incredibly grateful to have made it this far, and to be allowed criticism and pointers from those who have made it in this business. This contest gives me the ability to still work on my voice and acting in ways different than just practicing material. All around, this is one of the most exciting things I've ever done!

What does musical theatre mean to you?

For me, musical theatre means representation. In 2018, I saw one of my first Broadway shows, Kinky Boots. Up to this point, I had a passion for performing, but did not have the opportunity to experience as much live theatre as I would've hoped. The shows that I did see did not usually feature men of color in substantial roles. Seeing a man I could associate with, playing a role with as much heart and character as Lola, on one of the most glamorous stages in the world, made me feel like this dream of performing could be more expansive than the stereotypical sidekick or comedic relief roles. The hope I felt after seeing that performance is something that has never left me. That representation is something I wish to make more mainstream. I wish for all people, from all walks of life, to be able to enjoy a show, not just because they like the music or actors, but because they could see themselves within it. Finding theatre has given my life purpose in a way I never could've imagined, and I want other people to have the opportunity to experience what theatre can do for them as well. I believe accurately representing all types of people in live theatre, no matter their size, race, sexual orientation, religion, or any other major aspect of their live which may go underrepresented, is the first step in making theatre more meaningful to all.

What is a fond memory you have from a past production?

My fondest performance memory was getting to play Doody in Grease a year ago. This show was my first production past community theatre, as I had auditioned at a regional theatre. On the biggest stage I've performed on thus far in my career, not only did I have to sing, but I also had to play guitar simultaneously. Considering the guitar I bought for that show was the first one I had ever picked up in my life, the task of singing and playing was mildly terrifying for me. However, singing and playing live is always something I've wanted to accomplish, and after that show, I finally got to do it. Although it did freak me out a little at first, and took a good chunk of rehearsing to get down, now I can confidently say I have and can still perform with an instrument, which is something I thought would take me years to learn.

Give a shoutout!

I also want to shout out Avionce Hoyles, another actor and mentor of mine, who has helped me refine my performance skills all throughout quarantine. Another big thank you to my family and friends, for listening to endless takes and helping me stay sane through each of these recordings!

