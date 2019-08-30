Get to Know COMPANY's Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone!
Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Company! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the classic Stephen Sondheim musical Company is returning to Broadway this spring with the show's gender-bent production from London's West End. The show is set to star Katrina Lenk as Bobbie along with Patti LuPone reprising her Oliver Award-winning performance as Joanne. To prepare you to be side by side by side when the show opens, we're getting to know the two stars by looking back at some of their most memorable performances. Check it all out below!
The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates. Company begins previews at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 2nd and will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's birthday, March 22nd.
Katrina Lenk - BOBBIE
Katrina is a Tony Award winner for her performance as Dina in The Band's Visit, a role that she also performed at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company. Her other Broadway credits include Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and The Miracle Worker. Her regional credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, iWitness, and Lovelace: A Rock Musical. She has been on television in The Good Fight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Get Down.
'Omar Sharif' from The Band's Visit
'If I Were A Rich Man' from Fiddler on the Roof
'Kol Da Kan Lih' with George Abud
'Ain't We Got Fun' from Indecent
Patti LuPone - JOANNE
Patti is a two-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Eva Peron in the original Broadway production of Evita and Mama Rose in the 2008 revival of Gypsy. Her other Broadway credits include War Paint, The Anarchist, Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, Sweeney Todd, and Anything Goes. She recently appeared as Joanne in the West End revival of Company for which she won an Olivier Award. She has also been seen in the West End productions of Sunset Boulevard, Les Miserables, and The Cradle Will Rock. Her television credits include American Horror Story, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Stephen Universe, The Song Spinner, and Frasier.
'Ladies Who Lunch' from Company
'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' from Evita
'Everything's Coming Up Roses' from Gypsy
'I Dreamed a Dream' from Les Miserables