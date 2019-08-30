Get to Know COMPANY's Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone!

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes Company! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the classic Stephen Sondheim musical Company is returning to Broadway this spring with the show's gender-bent production from London's West End. The show is set to star Katrina Lenk as Bobbie along with Patti LuPone reprising her Oliver Award-winning performance as Joanne. To prepare you to be side by side by side when the show opens, we're getting to know the two stars by looking back at some of their most memorable performances. Check it all out below!

The production, directed by Marianne Elliott, will not be a replica of the version that recently ran in London's West End. It will feature an American cast, and some updates. Company begins previews at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 2nd and will officially open on Stephen Sondheim's birthday, March 22nd.

Katrina is a Tony Award winner for her performance as Dina in The Band's Visit, a role that she also performed at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company. Her other Broadway credits include Indecent, Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and The Miracle Worker. Her regional credits include Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, iWitness, and Lovelace: A Rock Musical. She has been on television in The Good Fight, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Get Down.