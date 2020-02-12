Get To Know MEAN GIRLS' Newest Cast Members!

This news is so fetch! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, North Shore High is getting a new batch of students in the coming weeks, with Sabrina Carpenter, Chad Burris, Olivia Kaufmann, and Laura Leigh Turner joining the show's Broadway company. To get ready to see them bring the cautionary tale to life at the August Wilson Theatre, we're getting to know the four new stars, with a look back at their careers and some of their memorable performances. Check it all out below!

Sabrina, Chad, Olivia, and Laura begin performances in Mean Girls on March 10th. They replace original cast members Erika Henningsen, Kate Rockwell, and Barrett Wilbert Weed who are departing the production on Saturday, February 22, as well as Grey Henson departing on Sunday, March 8.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Sabrina Carpenter - Cady Heron

Sabrina Carpenter is making her Broadway debut as Cady Heron in Mean Girls. She is known for her work on television in the hit Disney Channel show Girl Meets World. Her other television and film work includes The Hate U Give, Netflix's Tall Girl, and The Short History of the Long Road. She leads the cast and executive produces Netflix's upcoming Work It, and recently wrapped filming as the lead in Justin Baldoni's Warner Bros feature Clouds. Her musical catalog includes two gold singles - "Thumbs" and "Why" - and the albums Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II.

Chad Burris - Damian Hubbard

Chad Burris recently made his Broadway debut as Olaf in the smash hit musical Frozen. He has also appeared on the national tour of The Book of Mormon as Elder Cunningham. He was recently seen in the world premiere of Almost Famous the Musical at The Old Globe in San Diego. He has also been seen regionally at The Muny, Cleveland Playhouse, Cape Playhouse, and Arkansas Repertory Theatre. He is also an accomplished writer and producer, having created the critically acclaimed web series, City Boyz.

Olivia Kaufmann - Janis Sarkisian

Olivia Kaufmann made her Broadway debut in Mean Girls in 2019 as the show's standby for the roles of Cady Heron and Janis Sarkisian. She has been seen regionally in Lizzie, Saturday Night Fever, and The Theory of Relativity at Playhouse Square, as well as The Hunchback of Notre Dame and A Midsummer Night's Dream at Great Lakes Theater. She received a Bachelor of Music in Music Theatre from Baldwin Wallace University.

Laura Leigh Turner is making her Broadway debut as Karen Smith in Mean Girls. She has been seen regionally in Memphis at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, as well as Oklahoma City University's productions of Sister Act and Hairspray and North Little Rock Performing Arts' productions of Thoroughly Modern Millie and Shrek the Musical. She has performed with the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, and she was also the first runner-up for Miss Arkansas in 2019. She received a Bachelor of Music in Music Theatre from Oklahoma City University.





