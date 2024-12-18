George Takei To Be Honored At New York City Gay Men's Chorus Gala Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York City Gay Men's Chorus celebrating its 45th Sapphire Anniversary Season and its 25th Silver Anniversary Gala, has announced its gala honoree, George Takei for his significant contributions to LGBTQ community.

The Gary Miller Award is given to honor those whose work has created lasting, measurable, and sustainable change in the LGBTQ+ community over time, and it is named after the first conductor of the New York City Gay Men's Chorus..

The annual event will be on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Edison Ballroom at Hotel Edison (240 West 47th Street NYC) beginning at 6:30 pm.

The Gala begins with an open bar, then a three-course dinner, and entertainment with performances from the New York City Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and some friends from Broadway!. There is also a live and silent auctions for this event of the season. George Takei is a civil rights activist, social media superstar, Grammy-nominated recording artist, New York Times bestselling author, and pioneering actor whose career has spanned six decades. He has appeared in more than 40 feature films and hundreds of television roles, most famously as Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek, and he has used his success as a platform to fight for social justice, LGBTQ+ rights, and marriage equality. His advocacy is personal: during World War II, Takei spent his childhood unjustly imprisoned in United States incarceration camps along with 125,000 other Japanese Americans.

He now serves as chair emeritus and a member of the Japanese American National Museum's Board of Trustees. Takei served on the board of the Japan-United States Friendship Commission under President Bill Clinton, and, in 2004, was conferred with the Gold Rays with Rosette of the Order of the Rising Sun by the Emperor of Japan for his contribution to US-Japan relations.Harmony is more than just a fundraiser, it is a celebration of the power that music has to bring people together, build community, celebrate diversity, advocate for change. The Gala raises critical funds to support artistic and life-enhancing Programs. Also being honored are Seth Rudestky & James Wesley Jackson and Kelsey Louie.

Now in its 45th season, The New York City Gay Men's Chorus is continuing its mission to entertain, educate, and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. With over 260 members NYCGMC performs through the boroughs of New York City and beyond. The Youth Pride Chorus, continues to empower youth ages 13-21 and reaches out to the local school community. Tonewall a cappella group spreads a unique sound to intimate and large receptions, showing the diversity of the organization.