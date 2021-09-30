GARDEN OF ALLA: THE ALLA NAZIMOVA STORY to be Presented at The Cutting Room

Join in for a special one-night performance of GARDEN OF ALLA: The Alla Nazimova Story. Formerly known as PLACES, this multimedia solo show about one of Broadway's biggest stars, silent film legend and trailblazing LGBTQ+ iconoclast Alla Nazimova, is written and performed by Romy Nordlinger and follows critically acclaimed sold-out runs at The Kennedy Center, HERE Arts Center, 59E59, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Dixon Place, and The Players Club.

This special presentation of GARDEN OF ALLA will take place October 21st, 2021 at 7:30pm (6:00 doors + live jazz cocktail hour) at The Cutting Room (44 E 32nd St., New York, NY 10016). General admission tickets are $15-$20 (+ $20 food/drink minimum).

Come roaring back to the new roaring 20's! The 1920's were the time of flappers, flamboyance and the face of Alla Nazimova! In GARDEN OF ALLA, the trailblazing LGBTQ+ iconoclast Alla tells it like it was... and still is! GARDEN OF ALLA, an original multimedia solo show, tells the story of the most famous star you've never heard of and one of the most visionary artists of the 20th century. Nazimova, a Jewish immigrant, escaped Tsarist Russia and went on to become a Broadway mega star, silent film legend, and one of the first female directors and producers in Hollywood. Her infamous Garden of Allah on Sunset Boulevard hosted the who's who of Hollywood's literati and glitterati, where the stars came 'out'. Defying the moral and artistic codes of her time, she was eventually forced into obscurity. The immersive video and haunting original score envelop the performer in a panoramic live silent movie, echoing Nazimova's visionary, larger than life, iconic story.

Come early for a special Jazz Age themed pre-show, with swell Prohibition-era cocktails and live jazz by Broadway pianist Ross Patterson cookin' up 1920's standards and modern variations of roaring 20's jazz for your entertainment! You are cordially invited to glam it up in your best ritzy 20's glad rags - or just come as your mama made ya! And that ain't applesauce! "Sexism, racism, homophobia, ageism: Nazimova was fighting these contemporary struggles back in the 19th and early 20th Centuries, but alone and without a Twitter account."

For more information visit: http://thecuttingroomnyc.com/