Full Cast Set For AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE, Starring Michael Imperioli, Jeremy Strong, and Victoria Pedretti

The full cast has been revealed for An Enemy of the People on Broadway, joining the previously announced Emmy, Golden Globe & SAG Award-winner Jeremy Strong (“Succession,” Armageddon Time) as Dr. Thomas Stockmann, Emmy & SAG Award winner Michael Imperioli (“The White Lotus,” “The Sopranos”) as Peter Stockmann, and critically acclaimed film and television star Victoria Pedretti (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “You”) as Petra Stockmann

The cast will be joined by Katie Broad, Bill Buell (Ink), Caleb Eberhardt (Choir Boy) as Hovstad, Matthew August Jeffers as Billing, David Patrick Kelly (Once) as Morten Kiil, David Mattar Merten, Max Roll (Good Night, Oscar), Thomas Jay Ryan as Aslaksen, and Alan Trong as Captain Horster.

This new adaptation by Tony Award Nominee Amy Herzog will be directed by Tony Award Winner Sam Gold for a strictly limited 16-week engagement playing Broadway’s Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) beginning performances Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and officially opening Monday, March 18, 2024.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE is produced by Seaview, Patrick Catullo and Plan B (Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner & Jeremy Kleiner).

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE features scenic design by dots, costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, hair and wig design by Luc Verschueren for Campbell Young Associates, production stage management by Rachel Bauder, technical supervision by Juniper Street Productions, and casting by Taylor Williams Casting. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

A small-town doctor considers himself a proud, upstanding member of his close-knit community. When he discovers a catastrophe that risks the lives of everyone in town, he raises the alarm. But he is shaken to his core when those in power not only try to silence him—they try to destroy him.

Cast Biographies

JEREMY STRONG (Doctor Thomas Stockmann). Strong is one of his generation’s most respected and versatile actors. For his lead performance as Kendall Roy in the HBO series Succession he was nominated for multiple Emmy and Golden Globes and received the Emmy Award® for Outstanding Lead Actor as well as the Golden Globe Award® for Best Performance by an Actor in 2022. Most recently, Strong starred alongside Anne Hathaway and Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s critically acclaimed film Armageddon Time, which Focus Features premiered at Cannes. Strong will star in and executive produce Tobias Lindholm’s series “The Best of Us,” which tells the story of the first responders of 9/11 and pays tribute to those impacted, relying on heavily researched accounts. He is also expected to star in and executive produce a limited series about the controversial 737 Max planes. The untitled project is in development at Amazon Studios with Plan B executive producing. Previously, he starred in Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 alongside Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Mark Rylance, Frank Langella and Michael Keaton. The film went on to earn six Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture. Strong co-starred as Vinny Daniel in Adam McKay’s The Big Short, alongside Brad Pitt, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Steve Carell. The Big Short was nominated for five Academy Awards®, including “Best Picture.” Strong played supporting roles in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln starring Daniel Day-Lewis, which was nominated for twelve Academy Awards® including “Best Picture,” and in Kathryn Bigelow’s Zero Dark Thirty, nominated for five Academy Awards® including “Best Picture.” Other film work includes Guy Ritchie’s The Gentleman opposite Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell; David Dobkin’s The Judge opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Duvall; Steven Knight’s thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway; Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut Molly’s Game opposite Jessica Chastain; Kathryn Bigelow’s drama Detroit about the 1967 Detroit race riots; and Oren Moverman’s The Messenger opposite Ben Foster and Woody Harrelson. Strong played Lee Harvey Oswald in Peter Landesman’s acclaimed drama Parkland and James Reeb in Ava Duvernay’s Selma, which was Oscar® nominated for Best Picture. Strong began his career on the stage working in numerous acclaimed Off-Broadway productions, the last one being Amy Herzog's The Great God Pan in 2012. He made his Broadway debut in 2008, starring opposite Frank Langella in A Man For All Seasons, directed by Doug Hughes. Jeremy Strong is a recipient of the Lincoln Center Theater Annenberg Fellowship. He trained at Yale, the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London and Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theater Company.

MICHAEL IMPERIOLI (Peter Stockmann). For six seasons, Michael Imperioli was an explosive fixture on HBO's critically acclaimed Mafia chronicle "The Sopranos" earning him 5 Emmy and 2 Golden Globe nominations before winning an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor. In addition to playing Christopher, Michael also wrote 5 episodes of the series. Prior to making his mark on pop culture history with his finely drawn portrait of an Italian American thug with suppressed artistic instincts, Imperioli was an active figure in the New York independent film scene of the 1990s. He was often seen in street-smart character roles for directors like Martin Scorsese, Walter Hill, Hal Hartley, Abel Ferrara, The Hughes brothers, and Spike Lee, with whom he also co-scripted and co-produced the feature, Summer of Sam. Michael also wrote and directed the independent feature The Hungry Ghosts. More recently, Michael was seen in HBO's 2nd season of Mike White’s acclaimed hit series “The White Lotus” as Dominic Di Grasso, a role for which he received a 2023 Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Currently Michael can be seen repeating his role of Minister Payne in season 2 of Hulu's hit series “This Fool.” Michael recently completed shooting Paul Schrader's film Oh Canada alongside Richard Gere and Uma Thurman. Among his numerous film and television credits, he was featured in Regina King’s Oscar nominated film One Night in Miami after starring on the NBC series “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector” and the ABC series “Detroit 1-8-7.” Prior to that, Michael played Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Showtime miniseries, “Escape at Dannemora” opposite Patricia Arquette. Currently, Imperioli is the guitarist and vocalist for the band Zopa, and the co-host, alongside Steve Schirripa, on the very popular podcast and tour, Talking Sopranos. He is a NY Times Best Selling Author of Woke Up This Morning, The Definitive Oral History of the Sopranos (with Steve Schirripa), and wrote the novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, which he is currently adapting as a screenplay. He also served as artistic director of Studio Dante, an off-Broadway theatre company.

KATIE BROAD (Townsperson) is thrilled to be making their Broadway Debut in Enemy. Credits include: Oblivion (Westport Country Playhouse), Karen O’s Stop the Virgens (St. Ann’s Warehouse and Sydney Opera House), Complicity (New Ohio Theater), Animals & Plants (New York Premiere), The Pied Pipers of the L.E.S (The Amoralists), Grand Concourse (Cape Cod Theater Project). A proud alum of Circle in the Square Theatre School, Katie is also a yoga teacher and dumpling enthusiast. She sends massive love and gratitude to her family, Jamesworth, and Taylor Williams. www.katiebroad.com

BILL BUELL (Townsperson) has appeared on Broadway in Ink, Cyrano, Equus, The History Boys, Inherit the Wind, Urinetown, 42nd Street, Titanic, Tommy, Taking Steps, Big River, Annie, Once a Catholic, The First, Welcome to the Club, The Miser, and Anna Karenina. His Off-Broadway credits include Waste; Bad Habits, Queens Boulevard; Rancho Viejo, Kin, On the Bum, Picasso at the Lapine Agile, The Common Pursuit, and Tumacho. With The Public’s Shakespeare in the Park: Tartuffe, The Winter’s Tale, and Twelfth Night. Film and television include ”7 Seconds,” “Sneaky Pete,” God's Pocket, Across the Universe, Spy Game, Welcome to the Dollhouse, The Love Letter, Requiem for a Dream, Quiz Show, Palindromes, Kinsey, Dark Water, “Boardwalk Empire,” “30 Rock,” “Blue Bloods,” “The Bronx Is Burning,” “John Adams,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment,” and “Law & Order.”

CALEB EBERHARDT (Hovstad) is an actor from San Francisco, CA currently residing in Brooklyn. He made his Broadway debut in MTC’s Choir Boy. Off-Broadway credits include: The Comeuppance (Signature Theatre, OBIE), On Sugarland (NYTW, AUDELCO Nomination), Is God Is (Soho Rep), Esai's Table (Cherry Lane Theatre). Regional: Choir Boy (Geffen Playhouse, Alliance Theatre). Select TV/Film: Rob Peace, Chestnut, Manodrome, Judas & The Black Messiah, Black Christmas, “Betty” (HBO). He received his BFA at The Conservatory of Theatre Arts at SUNY Purchase. Eberhardt is a notable recording artist, having released three projects (with a new one on the way :)) under the moniker Rosehardt.

MATTHEW AUGUST JEFFERS (Billing). Theater credits include Richard III (Shakespeare in the Park), Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (MCC), Thunderbodies (Soho Rep), and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (NYTW). Television/ Film credits include Unidentified Objects (Best Leading Actor, Outfest 2022), “New Amsterdam,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “FBI,” and “The Blacklist.” Upcoming projects include “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live” (TV) and Conduit (Short Film). Jeffers graduated with an acting degree from Towson University, is a proud Baltimore native, and is making his Broadway debut.

DAVID PATRICK KELLY (Morten Kiil). Broadway: Into The Woods (Narrator/Mysterious Man), Once (Da, original cast, Tony Award Best Musical), Twelfth Night (Feste), Therese Raquin (Michaud), Government Inspector (Osip), Uncle Vanya (Waffles), Working (Charlie Blossom). Off-Broadway: The Cure (David, Obie Award Best Play), Pearls For Pigs (Maestro, Obie Award Best Play), The Mind King (The Mind King Angel). Regional: Woyzeck (Woyzeck), Tartuffe (Tartuffe), Othello (Iago), Enrico IV (Enrico). FILM: Adieu Lacan, Asking For It, Fugitive Dreams, VFW, John Wick, Flags Of Our Fathers, Chi-Raq, Malcolm X, Last Man Standing, Dreamscape, Commando, Heavy, Flirting With Disaster, Cheap Shots, The Warriors, Wild At Heart (Palm D’Or, Cannes Film Festival). Television: “Twin Peaks.” Awards: Obie Award For Sustained Excellence, Connecticut Critics Award for Tartuffe, Best Actor (Brooklyn Horror Fest ) Recordings: Into The Woods (Grammy Award, Best Musical), ONCE (Grammy Award, Best Musical), Twelfth Night (Drama Desk Award, Best Score), Working, RIP Van Boy Man.

DAVID MATTAR MERTEN (Townsperson) (they/he) is elated to be making their Broadway debut in An Enemy of the People. A proud queer Arab-German-Irish artist, David is grateful to be back in New York after just graduating from the MFA Acting program at Brown University/Trinity Rep. Before their time at Brown, they co-starred in the long-running hit show Afterglow Off-Broadway. Regional credits include: Cabaret (Emcee), The Inheritance (Trinity Rep), Angels in America (Prior), Beirut (Blue). Training: MFA Acting Brown/Trinity, BFA Acting Ball State University. Immense gratitude to Sam Gold, Amy Herzog, Taylor Williams and the entire production team. Thank you to the best managers at CLA Partners. Endless love to my family, dear friends, and most of all, Oliver. I got you. Find me on Instagram @david_merten_

VICTORIA PEDRETTI (Petra Stockmann). Shortly after graduating from Carnegie Mellon, Victoria Pedretti garnered international attention for her performance as Nell Crain in the 2018 hit Netflix original series “The Haunting of Hill House.” Based on Shirley Jackson’s iconic novel, the series follows siblings who grew up in what became one of the most famous haunted houses in America. In 2019, Pedretti joined another hit Netflix original series – “You” – for two seasons as Love Quinn, opposite Penn Badgley. Due to the widespread success of “The Haunting of Hill House,” Pedretti returned to headline the second installment of the Netflix anthology series, “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” which premiered in 2020. The new season was inspired by Henry James’ psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw. On the big screen, Pedretti appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she played Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten. With an ensemble cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, the film depicts what became the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. Most recently, Pedretti can be seen in Ava DuVernay's Origin, based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson and her novel Caste: An Origin of Our Discontents, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival this past summer and can now be seen in theaters. In addition, she stars in Esteban Arango’s Ponyboi, based on the 2019 award-winning short film of the same name written by River Gallo, opposite River Gallo and Dylan O’Brien. Ponyboi will have its world premiere at Sundance 2024. Upcoming, she will be starring in the psychological thriller, If She Burns, opposite Asa Butterfield, Justice Smith, and Alex Wolff, who will star and direct. Additionally, Pedretti wrapped the film, The Book of Jobs, which follows a girl growing up in Silicon Valley in the shadow of Steve Jobs’ triumphant return to Apple.

MAX ROLL (Townsperson) is delighted to be returning to Broadway in An Enemy of the People, having recently made his Broadway debut understudying and stepping in for Sean Hayes in Good Night, Oscar. Off Broadway: Mrs. Warren’s Profession (u/s all the men). US Regional: The Importance of Being Earnest (Jack Worthing) at Florida Rep. UK regional: Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing and Orsino in Twelfth Night, both for Rabble Theatre. UK National Tour: Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby for Blackeyed Theatre Company. Narrator of multiple audiobooks. Partner to TC, cat dad to Minervina, and proud son to two remarkable parents. With endless gratitude to my team at Henderson Hogan and AR Entertainment for your support. Mum and Dad, this is for you.

THOMAS JAY RYAN (Aslaksen) Broadway: West Side Story, The Nap, The Crucible, In the Next Room, The Vibrator Play. Off-Broadway: Uncle Vanya, Becky Nurse of Salem, Deep Blue Sound, Dance Nation (Drama Desk Award), The Amateurs, Measure For Measure, 10 Out of 12 (Drama League Nomination), A Month in the Country (Calloway Award), The Lady by Dubuque, The Little Foxes, Venus, The Temperamentals (Drama Desk Award). Regional Theater: Wintertime (Berkeley Rep), Three Sisters (Yale Rep), As You Like It (Guthrie), and Ivo Van Hove’s production of A View From the Bridge (Ahmanson/Kennedy Center) among many others. Films include: the title role in Hal Hartley’s Cannes prize winning Henry Fool trilogy, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Strange Culture, Cryptozoo, The Legend of Bagger Vance, and the title role in the HBO film Degas and the Dancer (Gemini Award Nomination).

ALAN TRONG (Captain Horster) is a Brooklyn based actor who just wrapped a lead in Park Chan Wook’s HBO limited series “The Sympathizer,” opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh. His most current film alongside Andrea Riseborough and Allison Janney, To Leslie, premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival. Alan also appeared in the Amazon feature The Tomorrow War opposite Chris Pratt and J.K. Simmons for director Chris McKay. In television, Alan can be seen recurring on the TNT series “Animal Kingdom,” and previously recurred on the Netflix series “Daybreak” for Brad Peyton opposite Matthew Broderick. He starred in the short film Jeremiah, which was an official selection in 2019’s “Semaine de la Critique” of Cannes for director Kenya Gillespie. Additionally, he played the supporting role of ‘Kumaza’ in Robert Rodriguez’s Alita: Battle Angel opposite Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, and Mahershala Ali. Alan credits his journey to the stage to his acting teacher and mentor Laurel Vouvray.