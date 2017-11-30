James Bernard, James Lloyd Reynolds, Jennifer Hope Wills, Holly Ann Butler and More to Lead A CHRISTMAS STORY at Patchogue Theatre; Cast Complete!

For the first time ever, The Gateway brings your favorite holiday movie to life in A Christmas Story, The Musical at Patchogue Theatre, December 15 - 27 - the best new holiday musical that is sure to become a classic!

Kids ages 5-16 receive half off the adult priced tickets! Tickets at TheGateway.org or the Box Office at (631) 286-1133.

A Christmas Story, The Musical spent two wildly successful holiday seasons in New York City at Madison Square Garden and as a Broadway show and now makes its debut in Patchogue for the holidays.

The story is told through the eyes of Jean Shepherd, a radio host from the 1940's who tells a semi-autobiographical story about a young boy named Ralphie and his endless quest for the "Red Ryder Carbine Action BB Gun" to be left under the tree for him. Antics include the kooky leg lamp, the unwelcomed pair of pink bunny pajamas, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole.

A Christmas Story, The Musical is based upon the motion picture A Christmas Story (Turner Entertainment Co., Distributed by Warner Bros, Written by Jean Shepherd, Leigh Brown, and Bob Clark) and In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash (written by Jean Shepherd.) Book by Joseph Robinette, Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul who recently won the Tony Award for Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen and the Academy Award for their work in the acclaimed film La La Land.

The show will be directed by Joseph Minutillo and choreographed by Mara Greer. Music direction by Hosun Moon and the Production Stage Manager will be John "JP" Pollard.

The Gateway's A Christmas Story, The Musical cast will be led by young 12 year old James Bernard in the coveted role of Ralphie. James hails from New York City, where he has been working professionally since he was 9 years old. Bernard recently toured the country as Kurt Von Trapp in The Sound of Music and appeared as Dill in To Kill a Mockingbird at Queen's Theatre. This will be his Gateway debut.

The narrator, Jean Shepherd, will be played by James Lloyd Reynolds who last appeared at Gateway in 42nd Street as Julian Marsh. Mr Reynolds' credits include television shows such as Blacklist, The Affair, Mr. Robot, Odd Mom Out, and The Good Wife to name a few.

Ralphie's father, The Old Man, will be portrayed by Benjamin Howes in his Gateway debut. Mr. Howes' Broadway and National Touring credits include Scandalous (Asa Keyes), {title of show}, Mary Poppins and Shrek the Musical.

Jennifer Hope Wills will portray Ralphie's Mother. Her Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera (Christine Daee), Wonderful Town (Eileen Sherwood), The Woman in White (Laura Fairlie), and Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Belle).

The hilarious Holly Ann Butler will play Miss Sheilds in her first role at Gateway since playing Betty Rizzo in 2013's Grease. Ms. Butler recently appeared in the Broadway productions of On the Town and How to Succeed... and in National Tours of Evita, Shrek the Musical, and Jersey Boys.

Ralphie's little brother Randy will be played by Jarod Hirsch who hails from Long Island and has appeared at Smithtown PAC.

Ralphie's friends Flick will be played by Gateway's own Aidan Passaro who appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots and Gateway's Priscilla Queen of the Desert and On the Town.

The bully, Scut, will be played by Burke Brickner. Grover Dill will be played by Marty Timlin, Schwartz will be played by Ray Zerner.

Rounding out the company will be the ensemble; Tiger Brown, Alec Cohen, Carver Duncan, Jeff Kuhr, Brian Shimasaki-Liebson, Megan Lione, Alex Hayden Miller, Alison Morooney, Elyse Katherine Niederee, Sydney Troxler and Christopher Brian Williams. The youth ensemble will be Allie DeMatteo, Megan Jackowski, Kyla Diane Carter, Faye Licciardi, Lainey Merz, Albert Peterson, Amanda Swickle, and Alexandra Vlachos.

Joe Minutillo will direct. He recently directed Death of a Salesman and The Scarlet Letter at The Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor and has previously directed their Literature Live! productions of The Diary of Anne Frank, To Kill A Mockingbird, and Of Mice and Men. His credits at Gateway include the Odd Couple, The Lion King Experience, Peter Pan, and been a teacher in the School of Performing Arts for more than 20 years.

Mara Greer will choreograph. Ms. Greer appeared in the original Broadway and Madison Square Garden productions of the A Christmas Story, The Musical, as well as appearing in countless productions including the national tour. She has set and choreographed more than 4 productions around the country. Other choreography credits include Legally Blonde and 9 to 5 (Sacramento Music Circus), Thoroughly Modern Mille (Music Theatre Wichita), Shrek the Musical (Tuacahn Performing Arts Center, North Shore Music Theater), The Toxic Avenger (Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera), Guys and Dolls and Drowsy Chaperone (University of Michigan).

Music Direction will be by Hosun Moon. Ms. Moon holds a Doctor of Music from SUNY Stony Brook, a Master's degree from Manhattan School of Music, and Bachelor's in organ from Yon-Sei University (Seoul, Korea). Her chamber music performances with numerous ensembles have been heard in Carnegie Hall, 92nd St. Y, Merkin Concert Hall, among countless others. She has conducted more than 20 large scale musicals to date.

Related Articles