Broadway Stage and Screen- A Fall 2024 Watch Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A new Broadway season has arrived at last, full of exciting new shows and revivals of beloved classics. While many of them are original concepts or based on plays, 7 are already films that you can watch from home today. If you are seeing any of the below productions in 2024, check out how you can study up beforehand or unpack afterwards!

Plus, check out which Broadway shows you can add to your reading list.

Stage: Our Town

Running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

This is the first major Broadway revival of the classic play in nearly 25 years. Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Thornton Wilder’s most frequently performed play, Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim, and won the Pulitzer Prize. Directed by Kenny Leon, this revival stars Jim Parsons, Katie Holmes, Zoey Deutch, Ephraim Sykes, Billy Eugene Jones, and Richard Thomas.

Screen: Our Town (1940)

This first adaptation of the play stars Martha Scott as Emily Webb, William Holden as George Gibbs, and was directed by Sam Wood. The film is a faithful reproduction of the play except for two significant changes: the use of scenery and a dream sequence added to the third act.

Stream it today on Youtube.

Stage: Romeo + Juliet

Running on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way. This revival is directed by Sam Gold and features Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor in their Broadway debuts.

Screen: Romeo + Juliet (1996)

This modernized adaptation of Shakespeare's classic was directed, produced, and co-written by Baz Luhrmann. The film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes in the title roles of two teenagers who fall in love, despite their being members of feuding families. This is the third major film version of the play, following adaptations by George Cukor in 1936 and by Franco Zeffirelli in 1968.

Rent or buy it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Sunset Blvd

Running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond (Nicole Scherzinger) yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter (Tom Francis) who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens of ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up. Featuring the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, this innovative revival was conceived by Jamie Lloyd.

Screen: Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Directed by Billy Wilder and co-written by Wilder and Charles Brackett, this black comedy is often ranked among the greatest movies ever made. Praised by many critics when first released, Sunset Boulevard was nominated for 11 Academy Awards and won three. As it was deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the U.S. Library of Congress in 1989, Sunset Boulevard was included in the first group of films selected for preservation in the National Film Registry.

Stream it today on Paramount+

Stage: Tammy Faye

Running on Broadway at the Palace Theatre.

It's the 1970s, and for the very first time, satellites are bringing cable television into American homes. As families gather in their living rooms, young preacher Jim Bakker and his wife Tammy Faye hit the airwaves to build a nationwide congregation and put the fun back in faith. But while Tammy dazzles on screen, rivals plot behind the scenes, jealous of her popularity and threatened by her determination to lead with love. Tammy Faye features music and lyrics by Elton John and Jake Shears and stars Katie Brayben, Christian Borle, and Michael Cerveris.

Screen: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021)

Though the musical is not based on this film, you can study up on the life of the legend herself, Tammy Faye Bakker. The biographical drama is directed by Michael Showalter from a screenplay by Abe Sylvia, based on the 2000 documentary of the same name. It stars Jassica Chastain (who won an Oscar for her performance), Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, and Vincent D'Onofrio.

Rent or buy it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Death Becomes Her

Running on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen's fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that's to die for. After one sip of Viola's magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life's a bitch and then you die. Or not! The cast is led by Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simmard, and Christopher Sieber.

Screen: Death Becomes Her (1992)

This black comedy fantasy film was directed and produced by Robert Zemeckis and written by David Koepp and Martin Donovan. The film stars Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, Bruce Willis, and Isabella Rossellini. Though it received mixed reviews from critics, nowadays the movie is regarded as a cult classic and an especially treasured film within the queer community.

Stream it today on Peacock

Stage: Elf

Running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

Elf The Musical is the hilarious and heartwarming tale of Buddy, a young orphan child whose life is changed forever when he mistakenly crawls into Santa’s sack of toys one Christmas Eve. Raised by elves in the North Pole, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities make him realize he doesn’t quite fit in. When he discovers he is human, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and, in turn, helps the Big Apple rediscover the true meaning of Christmas. This revival is led by Grey Henson.

Screen: Elf (2003)

This beloved Christmas comedy was directed by Jon Favreau and written by David Berenbaum. It stars Will Ferrell as Buddy, with James Caan, Zooey Deschanel, Mary Steenburgen, Ed Asner and Bob Newhart in supporting roles. It has been hailed by many as a modern classic and is often listed as one of the best Christmas films of all time.

Rent or buy it today on Prime Video.

Stage: Gypsy

Running on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre.

Directed by six-time Tony Award-winning Director George C. Wolfe, Gypsy is Broadway’s ultimate tale of mothers and daughters, ambition and fame, and the lengths we’ll go in pursuit of the American dream. This revival is led by Broadway superstar Audra McDonald, with Danny Burstein, Joy Woods, and Jordan Tyson.

Screen: Gypsy (1962)

This first film adaptation of the beloved musical was produced and directed by Mervyn LeRoy and stars Rosalind Russell, Karl Malden, and Natalie Wood. Russell won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of Rose. It was later adapted as 1993 television movie starring Bette Midler.

Rent or buy it today on Prime Video.