French Singer and Broadway Veteran Charles Aznavour Passes Away at 94

According to the Guardian, French singer and Broadway veteran Charles Aznavour passed away today, October 1. He was 94 years old.

Aznavour was known for his unique tenor voice. In a career spanning over 70 years, he recorded more than 1,200 songs interpreted in eight languages. For himself and others, he wrote or co-wrote more than 1,000 songs. He was one of France's most popular and enduring singers.

He sold 180 million records during his lifetime and was dubbed France's Frank Sinatra, while music critic Stephen Holden has described Aznavour as "French pop deity." He was also arguably the most famous Armenian of his time. In 1998, Aznavour was named Entertainer of the Century by CNN and users of Time Online from around the globe. He was recognized as the century's outstanding performer, with nearly 18% of the total vote, edging out Elvis Presley and Bob Dylan.

In August 2017, Aznavour was awarded the 2,618th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Broadway, he appeared in a series of solo concerts: Aznavour, Charles Aznavour on Broadway, Charles Aznavour, and The World of Charles Aznavour. He also performed many times alongside Broadway legend Liza Minnelli.

