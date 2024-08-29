Former WICKED Stars Will Record Spanish Dub of Film Adaptation

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Former stars of Wicked in Mexico will be lending their voices for the Mexican Spanish dub of the upcoming film adaptation.

Danna Paola will voice Elphaba and Ceci de la Cueva will voice Glinda for the Spanish-language version of the highly-anticipated movie musical.

In 2013, Paola was the youngest person to take on the role of Elphaba in a professional production of Wicked when she was just 18-years-old. Her performance was praised by critics and the musical's composer, Stephan Schwartz.

Their casting was announced by Universal Pictures Mexico, who shared new promotional posters and an updated trailer with a first listen to their performances for the film.

Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season. It will debut in theatres on November 22.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

The movie stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle and Peter Dinklage